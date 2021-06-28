GOOGLE Dr. Walter E. Williams’ Proclamation of Amnesty and Pardon; he was a great African-American educator whom we sadly lost in December 2020.
Dr. Williams grew up under the nation’s Jim Crow laws and was raised by a single mom until she married her high school sweetheart when Walter was a teen. His new stepdad taught Walter a strong work ethic, sacrifice and respect, all the qualities that critical race theorists now seem to abhor. These qualities propelled Walter to a 30-year career as an economics professor at George Mason University.
The proclamation pardons and forgives all Americans of European descent who may have, along with their ancestors, discriminated against his people. You no longer have White guilt, just stand strong and do better, Dr. Williams said.
This was the brainchild of a person who, in the 60s, supported the more militant Malcom X, not Dr. Martin Luther King. He also identified with a Marxist ideology until he learned that the free enterprise system was more color blind.
This is the thinking of a man who loved America and the U.S. Constitution, seeming unlike President Joe Biden, who cancelled the 1776 Project and has embraced the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory. Biden believes America is systemically racist.
The most egregious policy the Biden administration and his fellow Democrats embrace is to teach Critical Race Theory to our military and search out those whom Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a retired four-star general, deems extremist.
The one quality that makes our military the strongest fighting force in the world is their camaraderie. As a corporal in the National Guard, I was taught and knew that camaraderie. You would think that a four-star general would know that too. When you make the military subject to a biased political view, you undermine that one quality that enables one soldier to protect another soldier’s life in the heat of battle.
I thought Biden’s campaign promise was to unify this country and rescue the soul of America. So much for campaign promises.
Dr. Williams said that the welfare system in America did what slavery and Jim Crow Laws could never do — destroy the Black family unit with a father and mother living together and raising their children. When the welfare system made up rules for giving entitlements to low-income households, these entitlements were given to households that were fatherless. So, we incentivized fathers to leave. Prior to the 1960s Civil Rights Act, about 70% of African- American families had a father living in the home. Today that is about 40%.
Critical race theorists believe that fatherhood as a requirement for helping African-American children achieve the American Dream, as Dr. Williams did, is racist thinking.
Dr. Williams had a rule to not bring the political thoughts he expressed on his radio show or in his syndicated columns back into his classroom. He thought that would be proselytizing. He thought that was being dishonest in education. If only our educators would exhibit that same honesty in our classrooms today.
Communist China is applauding what President Biden is doing and echoing how our nation is systemically racist. Biden is doing what China cannot do. He is taking away the moral authority of America to call out human rights violations in China and around the world. If the world thinks Biden believes America is systemically racist, by what authority do we have to call out another nations for their human rights failings?
Communist China is also excited that our education system is spending precious time on social justice instead of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). If parents, grandparents and taxpayers allow this social engineering to continue, China will achieve their goal of making America subservient to a communist ideology.
Dr. Williams believed, as did Dr. Martin Luther King, that we need to be color blind and to judge each other by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. This belief system is an anathema to critical race theorists, who do not believe we can be color blind.
We should forgive each other the sins of our nation’s past and instead celebrate the good in it. If we do that, we can get the train moving again that was driven off the tracks by the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory.
In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King and Gloria Steinman, our nation should embrace the belief that all people are created equal and are endowed by our Creator with a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If you would like to hear Dr. Williams’ entire story, go to youtube.com and search for Suffer No Fools.