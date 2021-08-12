I AM a political science-economics student at UNH. This past semester students in our political science class had to do a paper about globalization. There were strict requirements to getting a passing grade. There had to be footnotes, a detailed bibliography and sources used like think tanks and peer review groups. If this academic rigor was not employed, a student would not get a passing grade. New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones used none of these resources in her 1619 Project essays and would have failed.
If faculties try to bring the 1619 Project into our schools without teaching the 1776 Project alongside of it, our teachers will be inflicting academic harm on our children and intellectual dishonesty on their part in this process. Senator Daniel P. Moynihan (D-NY) once said “we are entitled to our own opinions, but we are not entitled to our own facts.” Hannah-Jones is not entitled to dump her facts on our children.
Falsehood 1 — Black Americans “for the most part” fought alone against racial injustice. This falsehood completely ignores the Abolitionist Movement that started in 1830 in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. These states were the cradle of this movement with White men like John Adams, John Quincy Adams and New Hampshire’s own Senator John Hale at the forefront. The inscription at the base of John Hale’s statue in the State House reads “The measure of my ambition will be full, if when my wife shall, repair to my grave to drop the tear of affection to my memory. They may read on my tombstone, he who lies beneath surrendered office, place and power rather than bow down and worship slavery.”
Falsehood 2 — Hannah-Jones was audaciously brazen in calling out President Abraham Lincoln as a racist. Lincoln was, arguably, the best president America ever had. He used superior leadership to navigate the ship of state in the cross currents of saving the Union and ending slavery.
Hannah-Jones used one meeting Lincoln had at the White House with five free African-American leaders. He asked for the advice from these leaders, if it would be advisable to end slavery and send the freed slaves to a country in Africa for their own well-being. Prior to this meeting, Lincoln had already written the Emancipation Declaration. So, ending slavery was not an issue in his mind.
New Hampshire’s own summer resident at The Fells in Newbury, John Hay, was secretary to Lincoln and was present at that meeting. Hay was so taken back by that conversation, Hay called the idea “hideous and barbarous humbug” as quoted by history scholar Dr. Sean Wilentz in an article in The Atlantic titled “A Matter of Fact”. Lincoln was a good listener. He “sloughed off” that idea and he never brought it up again.
Our teachers need to teach the significance of men like Hay, Hale, Quincy Adams and John Adams in letting the world know that White supremacy label does not fit New England’s character.
The other argument Hannah-Jones used in her thesis that Abraham Lincoln was a racist were the words used in a eulogy Lincoln gave of Senator Henry Clay in 1852. Lincoln was describing the thoughts of Clay that slaves were a “troublesome presence” not himself. Dr. Sean Wilentz’s article “A Matter of Facts” asserts that Lincoln did not believe that the United States was “a democracy intended only for White people” If Hannah-Jones is going to call President Lincoln a racist because of that eulogy, she should call out President Joe Biden’s eulogy for Senator Robert Byrd, a past Ku Klux Klan member.
In a speech in Peoria, Ill., in 1854, Lincoln said that “out of the abundance of man’s heart, that slavery extension is wrong: and out of the abundance of his heart, his mouth will continue to speak.” Is it possible that Lincoln, who gave that speech, drafted the Emancipation Proclamation, led the nation to ratify the 13th Amendment and ultimately gave his life in pursuit of his goals of the saving our union and ending slavery, is a racist?
The 1619 Project curriculum is being distributed with the help of the National Education Association, the country’s largest teacher’s union. The union announced that it recently worked with The New York Times to distribute copies of the 1619 Project to educators and activists around the country in the NEA’s “Edjustice” program (neaedjustice.org/the-1619-project).
As Dr. Allen Guelzo, a senior research scholar in the Council of the Humanities at the James Madison Program’s Initiative in Politics at Princeton University, said in his article “Preaching a Conspiracy Theory” in the City Journal December 8, 2019 issue, “The 1619 project is not history, it is ignorance.”