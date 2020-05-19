CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER and Elliot Hospital, two of New Hampshire’s largest community hospitals, are at the epicenter of New Hampshire’s COVID crisis. We are immensely proud of our entire staff of health care professionals who commit themselves daily to the front lines in service to our patients and communities.

Our mission is to serve the health care needs of our community; however, the extraordinary public health crisis of COVID-19 has had a devastating financial impact on us. Combined, our two hospitals are projecting losses of as much as $100 million by the end of June. Without an immediate influx of funding, this loss threatens our ability to recover from this crisis and be able to serve those who depend upon us the most.

We applaud the leadership of our congressional delegation in recognizing the need for hospital funding as part of the CARES Act. However, the federal formulas used to distribute the funds have left hospitals like CMC and Elliot behind. The consequences are alarming.

To underscore the point, Elliot and CMC have treated 61% of the COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire. Nearly 80% of the more than 3,300 COVID cases have been in the areas of Hillsborough or Rockingham counties. Yet our hospitals have received only 9% of the federal emergency funds distributed in New Hampshire to date.

The most recent federal allocations were reserved for “hot spots” and “rural” hospitals. Elliot and CMC did not meet the definition for either category. When $113 million were distributed to rural hospitals in New Hampshire last week, CMC and Elliot received nothing.

CMC and Elliot were among the first hospitals in New Hampshire to mobilize for the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect our patients and staff and preserve needed PPE, we cancelled non-urgent surgical procedures and outpatient services. These steps were necessary to ensure public health and our own preparedness, but they also shut down our main sources of revenue. We have been forced to take some drastic cost cutting measures to help preserve our viability, including furloughs, reduced hours, and pay reductions affecting 2,000 employees among our hospitals.

By the end of June, CMC will be facing losses of $60 million and Elliot will be facing losses of $40 million. Significant additional funding is needed to avert financial calamity for our hospitals. To date, New Hampshire hospitals have received more than $225 million in federal grants and direct financial relief. Elliot has received $11 million. CMC has received $8.5 million.

There is little evidence that operations will return to normal any time soon. Over the last week, CMC’s COVID admissions have increased sharply and CMC is now admitting the most new COVID-positive patients in the state on a daily basis. Elliot continues to have a high number of COVID patients, as it has for the duration of the pandemic. Combined, CMC and Elliot account for nearly two-thirds of the hospitalized COVID patients to date in the state, while we have received only 9% of the federal funding sent to hospitals in New Hampshire. .

The timing could not be worse for our hospitals’ financial health. As hospitals throughout New Hampshire begin resuming time-sensitive procedures and rebuilding their revenue base, the increase in COVID cases is restraining Elliot’s and CMC’s ability to do the same. For example, CMC recently had to reschedule two open heart surgeries to preserve available ICU beds for COVID-positive patients. Circumstances like this emphasize both the need for and consequences of having to balance necessary care with the potential for “mini-surges” in COVID patients..

With $105 billion remaining in the federal emergency relief for hospitals, we are urgently advocating for a distribution formula that addresses the needs of hospitals like Elliot and CMC. While we are mindful that all hospitals have and will continue to suffer significant losses, Elliot and CMC have been particularly devastated. This will be the case so long as we co-exist with and respond to COVID in our community.

At the state level, we were encouraged to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s bipartisan Legislative Advisory Board to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery is recommending an allocation of $100 million from the $1.25 billion CARES Act grant to support New Hampshire hospitals. This approach, which prioritizes funding based on actual hospital losses, is fair and reasonable and will help ensure the funding is directed where it is needed most.

We have all seen what we can accomplish when our state and communities come together to meet the challenges of COVID. Now, we need to take the next step and ensure hospitals like CMC and Elliot will continue to be here, living our missions and serving our patients and communities, now and in the future.

Dr. Joseph Pepe, president and CEO of CMC, lives in Manchester. Dr. Gregory Baxter, president of Elliot Health System, lives in Bedford.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
