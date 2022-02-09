ON JANUARY 29, 2022, the Union Leader published comments made by Senator John Reagan in response to Senate Bill 227, an act relative to benefits for first responders who die from suicide. During a recent hearing on this bill, Senator Reagan stated the following:
“It’s a way to reward the family while they make their exit…It’s just a terrible way to incentivize suicide.”
Although we expect our elected officials to refrain from making such divisive and insensitive comments, the sad reality is that this has become a bit of a norm in our society. We can, with all certainty, say there is and will never be any reward associated with suicide, and we are even more confident that families who have lost loved ones to suicide would trade any amount of money to have just five minutes with the one they lost.
Considering the senator’s comments, we come to the realization he simply does not understand the magnitude of the mental health crisis for first responders. Last year alone, there were 153 police officer suicides in the United States, and this year stands to be an even more tragic year with 15 suicides in the month of January alone. This does not include suicide totals from other first responder career paths, like our brothers and sisters in the fire, EMS, and public safety dispatch services.
The reality is that suicide is a significant public health crisis for all Americans, especially those in high-risk occupations like first responders. As Senator Reagan should know, given his background, first responders operate in an environment with acute and chronic levels of stress, both occupationally and personally. Such stress can manifest mental health issues including anxiety, hopelessness, depression, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal ideations and attempts. That the past 22 months have magnified stress levels among first responders is clear given the ever-increasing numbers of suicides among these honorable and noble professions.
We know the legislative process allows Senator Reagan to take a position on bills like SB 227, but this does not entitle him to express his disapproval through such insensitive and inflammatory remarks. Like our first responders, we expect a certain level of decorum and professionalism from our elected officials. Senator Reagan is entitled to disagree with this bill and what it intends to do for families of first responders who commit suicide, but it would serve him well to exercise some compassion when expressing his opposition.
SB 227 is not a free handout; it is intended to recognize the service of first responders to their communities.
It is time to put names and faces to the brave first responders who have died because their emotional trauma and injuries were too much to bear. It is time to support the families who have lost loved ones to those injuries, and to honor the way in which our first responders lived.