ON JANUARY 29, 2022, the Union Leader published comments made by Senator John Reagan in response to Senate Bill 227, an act relative to benefits for first responders who die from suicide. During a recent hearing on this bill, Senator Reagan stated the following:

“It’s a way to reward the family while they make their exit…It’s just a terrible way to incentivize suicide.”

Although we expect our elected officials to refrain from making such divisive and insensitive comments, the sad reality is that this has become a bit of a norm in our society. We can, with all certainty, say there is and will never be any reward associated with suicide, and we are even more confident that families who have lost loved ones to suicide would trade any amount of money to have just five minutes with the one they lost.

Considering the senator’s comments, we come to the realization he simply does not understand the magnitude of the mental health crisis for first responders. Last year alone, there were 153 police officer suicides in the United States, and this year stands to be an even more tragic year with 15 suicides in the month of January alone. This does not include suicide totals from other first responder career paths, like our brothers and sisters in the fire, EMS, and public safety dispatch services.

The reality is that suicide is a significant public health crisis for all Americans, especially those in high-risk occupations like first responders. As Senator Reagan should know, given his background, first responders operate in an environment with acute and chronic levels of stress, both occupationally and personally. Such stress can manifest mental health issues including anxiety, hopelessness, depression, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal ideations and attempts. That the past 22 months have magnified stress levels among first responders is clear given the ever-increasing numbers of suicides among these honorable and noble professions.

We know the legislative process allows Senator Reagan to take a position on bills like SB 227, but this does not entitle him to express his disapproval through such insensitive and inflammatory remarks. Like our first responders, we expect a certain level of decorum and professionalism from our elected officials. Senator Reagan is entitled to disagree with this bill and what it intends to do for families of first responders who commit suicide, but it would serve him well to exercise some compassion when expressing his opposition.

SB 227 is not a free handout; it is intended to recognize the service of first responders to their communities.

It is time to put names and faces to the brave first responders who have died because their emotional trauma and injuries were too much to bear. It is time to support the families who have lost loved ones to those injuries, and to honor the way in which our first responders lived.

Hollis Police Chief Joseph R. Hoebeke is president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.

Monday, February 07, 2022
Maura Sullivan: In-school testing eases strain on families

Maura Sullivan: In-school testing eases strain on families

THE CHALLENGES facing schools in New Hampshire will only continue to increase as we navigate new COVID variants, such as Omicron, in addition to the cold and flu season. Despite the resolute efforts of teachers, nurses, parents, students, and community members in managing COVID-19 in our sch…

Sunday, February 06, 2022
Friday, February 04, 2022
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Nick De Mayo: Appeasement won't stop Putin

Nick De Mayo: Appeasement won't stop Putin

THOSE OF YOU old enough to remember the beginning of World War II will recall that it began with a blitzkrieg (“lightning war”) invasion of Poland by Hitler on September 1, 1939.

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Lisa K. Madden: Improving mental health and law enforcement interactions

Lisa K. Madden: Improving mental health and law enforcement interactions

THERE IS ALWAYS room for improvement in everything we do; being open to constructive criticism is a must if you are to improve on your product or service. Think of the progress made in technology year over year. Improvements were driven by the customer experience, needs and interests. Howeve…

Jack Blodgett: Undermining public education

Jack Blodgett: Undermining public education

IN A RECENT OP-ED, Ryan Terrell, a member of the State Board of Education, incredulously asks why anyone should be opposed to a law against discrimination as spelled out in RSA 354-A:29.

Monday, January 31, 2022
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Rep. Len Turcotte: Let's Improve our unemployment system

Rep. Len Turcotte: Let's Improve our unemployment system

IT’S THE BEGINNING of a new year and families across New Hampshire are setting goals, and establishing new — and better — budgets. But what about our New Hampshire state government? Where can our government improve and increase efficiency? And how can we as legislators better steward taxpaye…