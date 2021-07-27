THE PEOPLE should decide who governs them. That is the single most important norm underpinning any democracy.

Politicians who lose elections must bow to the will of the voters. Those who refuse to honor this basic principle thereby reveal themselves as aspiring authoritarians, unfit to hold office in a democratic society.

Our disgraced former president Donald Trump has flagrantly unmasked himself as a would-be dictator who rejects this principle. In embracing his continuing leadership, the Republican Party is rapidly turning into an authoritarian cult of personality led by an amoral demagogue.

Trump’s contempt for democratic norms emerged clearly at the beginning of the 2020 primary process. When Ted Cruz won the Iowa caucuses, Trump immediately asserted, without evidence, that Cruz had illegally “stolen” the election by fraud. In Oct. 2016, Trump signaled the same refusal to accept the will of the voters when he said, “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” On the campaign trail in 2020, Trump repeatedly told his campaign rallies, “the only way we can lose this election is if it is rigged.”

The evidence shows clearly that Trump and his allies were planning already before the election in 2020 to discredit any election outcome that did not go his way. Anticipating a possible Trump loss, Trump ally Roger Stone had coined the phrase “Stop the Steal” during the primaries in 2016, and then used it to preemptively attack a Clinton general election victory that never materialized. Roger Stone and his right-wing collaborators resurrected the phrase in September 2020 to discredit Joe Biden’s anticipated electoral win.

Had Joe Biden won by means of a vast conspiracy to “rig” the election across multiple states, no one was in a better position to uncover such fraud than the U.S. Department of Justice under the leadership of lifelong Republican and Trump loyalist Bill Barr.

The week after the election, Barr gave prosecutors the green light to investigate “substantial allegations” of vote irregularities that “could potentially impact the outcome” of the election. The move overturned long-standing policy that the Justice Department does not investigate voter fraud until after an election is certified.

Barr’s Justice Department found no such irregularities. In a recent interview with journalist Jonathan Karl, Barr described Trump’s allegations as “bull.”

The Republican leadership of the Michigan State Senate recently issued its own report on the 2020 election in that state, finding “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud.” The Detroit News notes that “the report’s conclusions directly conflict with the statements of some GOP activists and Trump himself, who have levied unsubstantiated claims of widespread wrongdoing in Michigan and sought to overturn the battleground state’s election results based on those assertions.”

Dozens of recounts, audits, court cases, and official reports have confirmed that Trump’s allegations are baseless and that Biden won fair and square. But Trump does not care about facts, evidence, laws, or logic. He cares about winning at any price, even if that price is the subversion of our Constitution, the desecration of our Capitol, and the destruction of confidence in our political institutions.

In Donald Trump, we have our very own American Mussolini. His ongoing influence over the Republican Party is grounds for grave concern over the health of our democracy.

Joseph S. Spoerl is a resident of Goffstown and a professor in the Philosophy Department at Saint Anselm College, where he has taught since 1990.

