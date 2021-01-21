CONSPIRACY THEORIES KILL. That is one lesson to take away from the murderous violence that Donald Trump unleashed against the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.
As the vice president, Senate and House of Representatives assembled to complete the constitutionally mandated counting of Electoral College votes, Donald Trump harangued a crowd of 50,000 gullible followers whom he had summoned to Washington, DC to a “Save America” rally. Trump twice used the phrase “criminal enterprise” to describe the dark forces that had allegedly conspired to “steal” the election from him. He told the mob that Joe Biden would be an “illegitimate president.”
Trump went into great detail describing the alleged conspiracy to rig the election across multiple states, counties, and municipalities, citing allegations of fraud that have not held up in even a single courtroom in dozens of lawsuits. He suggested that Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state of Georgia, was a part of the conspiracy, just as he had previously suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice may have been part of it, even though both were led by Trump’s own appointees.
Trump told the crowd that it was time to “take back your country,” that it would “be destroyed” if they didn’t, that they had to show “strength” and “be tough.” Before sending the mob to march on the Capitol, he informed them, “When you catch somebody in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules.”
Not surprisingly, a significant portion of the crowd drew the logical conclusion that merely protesting the congressional vote would not suffice. They had to invade the Capitol and physically stop the ratification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Trump gave some lip service to acting “peacefully,” but the logical thrust of his whole speech pointed to violence.
It gets uglier. Trump’s absurd conspiracy theory about a “rigged” election is connected, in the minds of many of his followers with an even more sinister conspiracy theory about the identity of those who allegedly did the rigging. Throughout the mob assembled by Trump were people with flags and sweatshirts emblazoned with the emblem of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that would have us believe that the Democratic Party and the “deep state” are controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child-trafficking pedophiles. The QAnon adherents believe that Trump is a messianic figure who is leading an effort to defeat this vast and indescribably evil conspiracy.
As such, Donald Trump was perhaps the one person who could quash this absurd theory by publicly condemning it. Instead, he has tacitly endorsed it. In August 2020, when Trump was asked at a White House press conference whether he believed QAnon’s core claim that he was “secretly saving the world from this cult of pedophiles and cannibals,” Trump replied, “If I can help save the world from problems, I am willing to do it. … We are actually, we’re saving the world.” Trump said that he appreciated the support of QAnon followers, calling them “people that love our country.”
Two new Republican members of Congress, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), have voiced sympathy for QAnon. Of course, they are both ardent Trump supporters. Trump and his sons have re-tweeted many posts from sources linked to QAnon.
As Trump spouted his conspiracy theory about the election at his rally on Jan. 6, he had to have known that a significant portion of his audience believed that the election had in fact been stolen by Satan-worshipping child-molesters. These deluded people were primed for violence.
History teaches us where paranoid conspiracy thinking can lead. At the heart of Adolf Hitler’s world-view was his belief that a global Jewish conspiracy was aiming at the annihilation of non-Jews generally, and of the German people in particular. For Hitler, the extreme threat of this alleged Jewish conspiracy called for extreme counter-measures. When dealing with pure evil that threatens the very survival of your country, Hitler believed, “you are allowed to go by very different rules.”
As the internet allows lunatic-fringe conspiracy theories to grow rapidly and even take root in one of our two major parties, Americans should reflect on the terrible damage such theories can do.