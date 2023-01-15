THE SECOND half of Joe Biden's presidential term has officially gotten off to an ignominious start.

Earlier in the week, CBS News first broke the story that Biden had been storing classified documents, taken from his previous stint as vice president to Barack Obama, at the Chinese-funded Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement "think tank." Those classified documents were first identified by Biden's personal attorneys, CBS reported, on Nov. 2 -- a full six days before the midterm elections. Richard Sauber, Biden's special counsel, claimed that the White House counsel's office quickly notified the National Archives, which seized the documents posthaste.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Carisa Corrow: Broad strokes brush aside differences among schools

WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he off…

Monday, January 09, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…

Friday, January 06, 2023
James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…

Thursday, January 05, 2023
Frank Spinella: Will the real George Santos please stand down?

Frank Spinella: Will the real George Santos please stand down?

ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his re…

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Jillian Houle: Less is more when it comes to road salt

Jillian Houle: Less is more when it comes to road salt

GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restrict…