FOR MANY Americans, I’m sure the DNC‘s rules committee vote to move South Carolina to the first-in-the-nation primary over New Hampshire, is no more consequential than the NFL deciding that the 2024 Super Bowl should be played in Miami instead of New Orleans.
But what if you knew the NFL based its decision on the ability to allow the league to choose the winner of the game? Oh My God! It would be the biggest scandal since Watergate and the 24/7 breathless news coverage would last for months.
Make no mistake about it. The DNC rules committee voted to put South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire in the primary process for one reason. So DC party bosses can pick their president and take voters out of the equation as much as possible.
The DNC says this is about allowing “voices of color” to have the influence they deserve in the selection process. Please. In the last four presidential elections, this country has twice elected an African-American commander in chief, and elected the first female Vice President (also a minority) in our country’s history.
The voices of color are heard and they are powerful. That’s how it should be.That’s America.
New Hampshire may not be as diverse as many other states. But New Hampshire also doesn’t pick presidents, contrary to what DC would have you believe. What New Hampshire does best is teach candidates to listen and participate. Candidates can’t fake it in NH.
The DNC is still smarting from dumping millions into to TV ads for a flawed candidate in 2016, only to see Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary by a country mile. Joe Biden finished fifth in NH four years later. That’s because the only place his campaign was present in NH was on TV in the relentless ad blitz. Candidate Biden didn’t really participate in NH and the results, well, reflected that.
Of course, a victory in South Carolina revived his teetering campaign. I’m sure recent developments are just a coincidence.
The bottom line is New Hampshire takes civic participation seriously. I’m sure the fine folks in SC do as well. But we know one thing that is tested and certain.
New Hampshire has proven to be a firewall against buying elections with big DC money, and the DNC wants that firewall gone.
That’s what this is about. Plain and simple.
Oh, and in my opinion, New Orleans should host EVERY Super Bowl.
Josh McElveen is a longtime political analyst and former WMUR TV Political Director in New Hampshire.
