Josh McElveen

FOR MANY Americans, I’m sure the DNC‘s rules committee vote to move South Carolina to the first-in-the-nation primary over New Hampshire, is no more consequential than the NFL deciding that the 2024 Super Bowl should be played in Miami instead of New Orleans.

But what if you knew the NFL based its decision on the ability to allow the league to choose the winner of the game? Oh My God! It would be the biggest scandal since Watergate and the 24/7 breathless news coverage would last for months.

Rep. Matthew Simon: Pro-life Republicans are reasonable, not radical

IN HER recent contribution to New Hampshire Voices, Representative Nutting-Wong insisted that those who are proud of the “extreme” pro-life platform have “no place in the State House” but I would argue that those who either don’t read the laws we write or don’t understand them have no place …

Doug McNutt: A better system of care to ensure healthy aging for all

AFTER Thanksgiving, with families getting together fresh in mind, now is an appropriate time to discuss how our current long-term care system is failing many of us. Too often, older people and adults with physical disabilities cannot access the care they need due to the current system being …

Richard Gagnon: 'We' is the most powerful word

WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundr…

Michael Etzel: Media sources, politics, and truth

IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.

Paul Chant: CASA volunteers put the child's interest first

THE ELECTIONS are over. It is time for all of us to recommit to helping our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children under the care of the State of New Hampshire. These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their p…