THE MUCH TALKED about Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act of 2021 will provide thousands of construction jobs to the region.
That’s the good news. The bad news? The Washington habit of picking winners and losers is on full display.
President Joe Biden earlier this year pledged his undying support for union labor by promoting Project Labor Agreements (PLA), even when it means back-benching local workers.
A PLA is a pre-contract collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with one or more labor unions that, when utilized by the government, essentially ensures that public construction contracts go only to unionized firms. That’s a tough pill to swallow for the 90%-plus of New Hampshire construction workers who choose not to belong to a union.
The administration is advocating for PLAs on state government projects that get federal dollars — even on bipartisan approved funding that makes no mention of PLAs. This political maneuvering is exactly the kind of D.C. scheming that drives the need for the state Legislature to pass SB 274.
The legislation would prevent the state government from requiring or encouraging contractors to sign a controversial government-negotiated PLA as a condition of winning a state public work project. Instead, the bill simply requires the government to remain neutral, while allowing contractors and workforce to rely on their own privately negotiated agreements, including a PLA, if they choose.
Here are some important truths that PLA advocates won’t tell you. Government mandated PLAs invalidate privately negotiated union labor/union contractor agreements and replace them with government-set terms and conditions often with different and more numerous unions. In other words, even a union contractor will find that their private CBA is overridden by the government mandated PLA. That decreases efficiency and increases costs. With escalating material pricing and workforce shortages, we can’t afford to have a single government-mandated PLA on a state public work project. Multiple studies of taxpayer-funded housing projects found that government PLA mandates increase the cost of construction up to 20%.
Additionally, SB 274 also protects local government from the whims of state actors with a political agenda by specifying the state can’t have an opinion on a PLA as a condition of a locality receiving/giving tax benefits — thus leaving the decision up to local leaders.
Union-favoring PLAs were popular a century ago when unions covered most of the workers. At that time, multiple small labor unions would bicker and had to hammer out work rules to accomplish large construction projects.
Today, labor harmony isn’t an issue for the sizable majority of New Hampshire’s construction workforce that chooses not to belong to a union. In fact, open shops and union shops work in harmony on public and private projects across the state without a government-mandated PLA.
We have a workforce shortage and big government PLA mandates will only make it more difficult for people to enter the trades and to get work completed on time. That’s because a PLA limits the pathways into construction careers to just the few operated by union labor halls. We need to do more to create more pathways, not limit them — so this is another reason why we need SB 274.
Opponents of SB 274 expressly state they want PLAs for the benefit of the workers. But what they do not say is very telling. All the benefits and training funds stay with the union — not the employee. Open shop workers on a PLA job find their paychecks lighter because all the benefits and training funds go to the local union hall. Because that job won’t last long enough to vest in those benefit plans, the workers lose out on all the money.
The worst secret PLA supporters don’t want to tell you?
PLAs often make wage concessions like capping overtime pay as a “cost savings” measure but adopt rigid work rules that raise costs in other aspects of construction. In effect, government-mandated PLAs are negotiated on the backs of workers.
Construction is a highly regulated industry, with high standards for safety, oversight by OSHA, insurance requirements, bonding, training standards and more. ABC contractors privately invest a collective $1.3 billion in workforce development, craft education, safety training and upskilling workers. Through these efforts, today’s workforce is more highly skilled than ever, safer and empowered to be leaders in a great career field. All benefits and advances that have occurred without mandatory PLAs.
We need to protect small businesspeople from Washington politics that cost taxpayers a lot of money. Passing SB 274 means the New Hampshire state government gets more done with the few dollars we get.