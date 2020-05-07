BASEBALL is the greatest game ever played. The crack of the bat when David Ortiz hits a grand slam during Game Two of the ALCS against the Tigers, or when Chris Sale sent Manny Machado to his knees in Game Six of the 2018 World Series are just two examples of the game’s most recent greatest moments. The pressure-packed moments these professionals experience are found throughout every level of baseball played, including my humble career with the Littleton High School Crusaders. When the game is on the line, whether I am at the plate or on the mound, I want the ball. I feel like I can get that final hit to send the crowd into a frenzy or I can get the last out with my fastball to win the game.
Going into the 2019 season, Littleton High School was the defending Division IV state champions, but we lost six starters who were all very talented. We knew we had a lot of work to do and needed to fill holes that were left behind. It was an up-and-down season for us, we would win two games and then lose four straight. We knew it would be a tortuous road if we wanted to get somewhere and we would have to win with our pitching and defense.
We made it back to the quarterfinals and lost 3-1 to undefeated Woodsville, which was a heartbreaker. We left 11 men on base, and the Engineers scored all three runs on errors. I was devastated to end the season like that.
Going into this season I was very excited. We would have only 10 or 11 players and might not be as competitive as years past, but that didn’t matter. I wanted to get back on the field and battle with my friends. Mike Hampson, Danny Kubkowsi, Austin Marquis, Grady Millen, Parker Paradice and I were all coming off an undefeated season in basketball, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns just hours before tip-off in the state championship game versus Newmarket.
When the news was released in early March that we might have a shortened baseball season, I was very optimistic, excited, and determined. I started lifting, throwing, and hitting in my free moments. Schoolwork and playing three sports makes it hard to have any spare time besides summer to work out, so I took advantage of this coronavirus-produced quarantine to be in even better shape for the start of the season. Then it was all canceled, a feeling worse than losing to the Engineers.
Baseball brings cities, towns or communities together. For example, remember the Red Sox first game back at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon Bombings in 2013? David Ortiz took it upon himself to deliver one of the greatest speeches I have heard. He rallied the crowd and the entire country when everyone heard his touching words. He brought happiness and a sense of security to an emotionally torn Boston. As Billy Beane once said, ¨How can you not be romantic about baseball?¨
Baseball is called “America’s Pastime” because it has been played for so long by so many great players. Baseball is very much a part of our national culture. Although baseball may sometimes be a slow and not always entertaining sport, it is the hardest and most exacting sport to play.
Losing your favorite sport’s entire season in a high school career is hard, but we understand. The health of our country and the people in it are more important. I get that. I want everyone to be well and to not risk their health for the sake of a sporting event.
For the 2020 Major League Baseball season, no one knows what to expect. COVID-19 is affecting the whole country and the MLB front office is working on a way to get the season up and running. MLB officials said they would be presenting a plan soon.
A plan, any plan, can’t come soon enough for me and my teammates. Not being able to have a shot at winning the championship basketball game was a tough hit to take, but losing the entire high school baseball season cuts deeper. Sports is near the bottom of the list of concerns when it comes to considering COVID-19’s damage to our society, but it is not inconsequential. Ask any high school springtime athlete who competes in baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track or volleyball — the day we get to return to the field or court and give it our best effort is the day all of us look forward to.