I’M RUNNING for governor to provide opportunities for Granite Staters and support communities large and small across our state. This next election is our chance to improve the lives of our residents by strengthening our public schools, increasing affordable housing, improving public safety, and protecting access to abortion.
In Manchester, we’ve made our community stronger by creating good-paying jobs and focusing on the issues that matter most to our residents. I do this work because I understand firsthand what happens when there aren’t enough opportunities in a community.
When I was young, my dad, an IBEW electrician, had to move to Wisconsin for more than a year to work because there were no local union jobs. That stays with you — and it’s what drives me to make sure other families don’t go through the same thing.
This has been my focus since I was first elected mayor. We’ve worked tirelessly to expand innovative industries and we’ve attracted new airlines to our airport for the first time in more than a decade. We’ve helped hundreds of small businesses open, we’ve brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development, and we have one of the hottest job markets in the country.
Manchester is now the center of a new bio-manufacturing industry that will revolutionize health care as we know it. We were the only city in the country to win a $44 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant to support this project and create 7,000 new jobs. This progress will allow families to find good, family supporting jobs in our region. As governor, I’ll make sure we’re bringing these kinds of opportunities to cities and towns throughout our state.
Opportunity starts with strong public schools. I don’t just believe strong public schools are critical to the success of our families and communities, I know they are. In Manchester, we’re focused on improving student achievement by reducing class sizes, implementing new curriculum, and investing in professional development. We’re doing this despite downshifting costs from the state that burdens all local communities, and an education commissioner that has made it his mission to undermine public schools. As governor, I’ll always stand up for public schools, our students, and our teachers.
Providing opportunities also means addressing our challenges head-on. We need a governor who is ready to tackle the mental health crisis, the opioid epidemic, and the lack of affordable housing, instead of forcing cities and towns to face these issues alone.
In Manchester we’re putting forward solutions. We’re partnering with the National Alliance to End Homelessness and focusing on how to increase housing. There are more than 2,000 units in development in our city, including 500 affordable units. I’ve allocated $10 million to Manchester’s affordable housing trust fund, worked directly with developers to incentivize affordable housing, and we’re updating our zoning ordinances to allow more development.
I have a proven track record of taking on difficult challenges and finding common-sense solutions. I’m running for governor because too many families are being left behind and we’re facing extreme threats on access to abortion, attacks on the LGBTQ community, and even threats to our democracy. That’s what’s at stake in this election.
I will always support access to abortion. The government has no role in a decision that should remain between a woman, her family, and her doctor — and I’ll fight to ensure it stays that way. New Hampshire is the only state in New England that hasn’t codified Roe vs. Wade. We need to protect access to abortion, so every woman in our state knows their rights aren’t up for grabs.
I know this election will be tough, and I’m up for the challenge. I was the first woman elected mayor of Manchester in 2017 and the first Democrat elected since 2005. I know how to win tough elections, it’s by listening to our communities and working hard every day to make progress.
I believe in New Hampshire and I believe in our communities. Together, we can win the governor’s office. We can get our state back on track so that every child receives a quality public education, so every woman has the right to make choices about her health care; so every Granite Stater has access to affordable housing, and so every family, no matter where they live, has the opportunity to succeed.
Manchester’s Joyce Craig is in her third term as mayor and is running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
