AS THE numbers of COVID-19 begin to plateau and businesses begin to safely reopen, we’re starting to see more people coming back to enjoy restaurants and retail establishments across Manchester.

That influx of people also means we’re beginning to see more individuals panhandling at intersections and in our downtown.

As leaders in our community, we’re asking both residents and visitors to rethink how they approach panhandling in our city. We encourage everyone, when you’re thinking of giving money or food to someone on the street, to still treat that person with respect, but to instead give to an organization that is helping to address the root cause of homelessness.

Not all those experiencing homelessness panhandle, and not all those who panhandle are homeless. By contributing to organizations rather than individuals you are ensuring that your dollars are going towards those who are the most in need and seeking services.

Manchester is a giving community and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our community has stepped forward to assure people living without a home have services, supplies and food. In addition, safe, socially-distancing shelter capacity has expanded at Families in Transition/New Horizons with the opening of Angie’s Place and the former St. Casmir School. The Manchester Fire Department has also established a COVID-19 Response Unit to help people living in encampments and connect them to support and services. The state is funding food supports and cleaning facilities — first at encampments near the river and now at the shelter.

Thanks to these partnerships and more, we’re working so that Manchester and New Hampshire continue to build supportive practices and opportunities for people living without a home.

While not always the case, many individuals who resort to panhandling also suffer from substance use disorder. So while a financial contribution might seem like a harmless or even kind gesture, it could potentially have life-threatening consequences.

And as we move forward, we’re asking our community to help these efforts by redirecting contributions to panhandlers. Instead, give to organizations who are addressing the underlying causes of homelessness and poverty in our community. This could include organizations such as Families in Transition/New Horizons, The Way Home, the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Waypoint, Amoskeag Health, 1269 Cafe, Hope for NH Recovery, and more.

As a community, and as a state, we have a shared responsibility to help our most vulnerable residents. And while we will not put an end to homelessness overnight, collectively, we can make a strong, positive impact by continuing to lift up organizations and nonprofits who are committed to this work.

Joyce Craig is mayor of Manchester. Mike Skelton is president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber and lives in Bedford.

Thursday, July 02, 2020
