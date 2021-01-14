THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives has made some interesting history these past few months by meeting outdoors on a UNH ballfield and then drive-in style at a UNH parking lot. I think it is to their credit that House leadership has been successfully creative, and fiscally responsible, in meeting constitutional requirements for both Organization Day and Convening Day.

Current House leadership continues to do everything possible to keep us safe while conducting the business of the state and its citizens. Yet, people still find fault and refuse to work together with them.

Given COVID-19 emergency order requirements it’s been difficult to find a space large enough to fit 400 people plus staff. Very soon, when air purification systems and UV technology are set up to cleanse meeting spaces in the State House, we can and should return to meeting there. Other State Houses, plus the U.S. Congress, are convening in person, and so should we.

Some people cite a recent ruling by the state Supreme Court that affirmed the constitutionality of the Legislature to meet remotely and they now demand that we do so for safety reasons. The House only asked the court about Part II Article 20 of the New Hampshire Constitution. Other Articles may produce a different ruling. Therefore, an incomplete question rendered an incomplete answer.

Notwithstanding the ruling, just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you should. I for one think we owe our constituents much more than occasionally logging into a Zoom meeting.

There’s a vast difference between meeting remotely versus meeting face to face. In order to be effective legislators we need to be physically together to present, discuss, debate, react, represent and vote. This allows our full focus to be engaged on what our task is in committee or in chambers, as well as engage in side debates and discussions with one another. We don’t need to be distracted by things going on at home, or elsewhere. Legislating isn’t, and shouldn’t be, a voyeuristic activity. It is a physically participatory activity and we all know this when we run for office. Even more importantly, we need our constituents to be there with us, to be seen and heard, and to be engaged in the process.

While it is true some committees and our 24-person state Senate have met remotely, it is ludicrous to consider that a House session with 400 people, plus staff, can be done on a Zoom call with all of our House procedures intact. There are a multitude of concerns. What about the issue of internet stability and availability across the state for these 400 participants? Being frozen or dropped from a House session is unacceptable. Managing 400 people on a Zoom call would be a nightmare for our House clerk and staff. Can the identity of a representative voting on a House bill be confirmed if their face is not shown? How would legislators be able to voice objections in time, especially if they don’t realize they are muted? It’s not reasonable to be on a Zoom call for an all-day House session.

I am just amazed by people who think that making important laws affecting the lives of Granite Staters should be done completely remotely. I’m not interested in doing the bare minimum for my constituents. We need to get back to the State House and do our job. I desire to be with my colleagues, face to face, to be fully there, fully engaged, and doing the work that I was elected to do.

Rep. Judy Aron is a Republican representing Sullivan County District 7, including the towns of Acworth, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster, Washington. She lives in South Acworth.

