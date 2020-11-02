OVER THE LAST several weeks, women across New Hampshire have come together to discuss the issues at stake for us in this election and how we can effectively activate our communities to get out the vote. With just a few days to go until the most consequential election of our lifetimes, over 400 of us, representing women from all 10 counties, have come together to state why we support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. (See all our names here: https://bit.ly/2JiHUd0.)

From health care to climate change to racial justice to the need for empathetic, unifying leadership, there is so much we’re fighting for this election. As Granite State women, here are some of the top issues on the line for us and our communities:

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the reality that too many women are struggling to support their families and worrying about their children’s future. COVID-19 has forced us to make sacrifices by balancing work and family caregiving, and the majority of people who have had to leave the workforce over the past 6 months have been women. We trust Joe Biden’s plan to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, by listening to scientists and public health experts, and prioritizing our health, safety, and economic wellbeing.

Second, our need for affordable, accessible health care is greater now than it’s ever been. But as you read this, Donald Trump is in court trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act and take away critical protections to over 507,000 Granite Staters living with pre-existing conditions — in the middle of a global pandemic! Joe Biden has already laid out a detailed set of plans to ensure every American will have access to quality, affordable health care by protecting and expanding the ACA to lower premiums, deductibles and drug costs, and re-open enrollment to cover those impacted by COVID.

As women, we are also disproportionately caregivers for children, aging parents, and others. In New Hampshire, the options for child care or sick and elder care are very limited. Low wages and limited sick time make it nearly impossible to balance caring for our families while working, and we’re often faced with stark economic choices. The Trump administration has only exacerbated these challenges, but Joe Biden will expand access to care for children, seniors and disabled people, and provide paid family medical leave and ensure fair and flexible work schedules. This will help women across the Granite State balance family and work, and have access to greater economic opportunities. We all know that when women are supported, entire communities are supported.

For Joe, it comes down to something very simple: He wants us to live in a country where his daughter has the same rights and opportunities as his sons. He’s always been a champion for our paychecks, our health care, our safety, and our families. Joe and Kamala have a bold and comprehensive Agenda for Women that covers everything from health care to student debt to small business support that will support all women.

With the election upon us, we ask you to join us in making a plan to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on or before November 3rd, and make sure your friends and family do, too! Women have the power to determine the outcome of this election, and when women show up, we win.

How to Vote

You can drop off your absentee ballot at your clerk’s office.

You can go to your town clerk, request an application for an absentee ballot, fill out your ballot, and return to your town clerk all in one visit.

You can vote in person on November 3rd!

If you have already mailed in your ballot, be sure to track your ballot (https://www.voteinnh.org/votetracker) and ensure it has arrived.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? NH has same-day registration! Go to your clerk’s office to register and vote.

Visit iwillvote.com/NH or call the NHDP’s 24/7 Voter Assistance Hotline 603-GO-N-VOTE (603-466-8683) with any questions!

Hopkinton’s Julia Williams works in the health care industry. Chelsea Hedquist of Bow is communications director for Lantos Foundation for Human Rights & Justice. Kate Strayer-Benton is a health care technology and innovation business leader. She lives in Sandwich. For the other 400 women who supported this op-ed visit: https://bit.ly/2JiHUd0

