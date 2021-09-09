AS THE owner of a child care center, I’ve seen first-hand the struggles working families face as they juggle multiple jobs, everyday expenses, and, over the last year, the COVID pandemic. As those at the very top of the economic ladder have seen their fortunes grow over the last year, the working parents I speak with day after day have found it harder and harder just to get by. It doesn’t have to be this way and we have a real opportunity to improve the lives of nearly every Granite Stater, especially for our children and parents

Congress is currently working on legislation — also known as the budget reconciliation bill — which is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make life-changing investments in health care, child care, and the bedrock of our economy — middle class families.

As anyone who has seen the hiring signs dotting storefront windows knows, employers are finding it very difficult to hire employees. There’s no one answer to this problem; however, it’s clear that access to child care is a significant issue — especially for young families. A 2018 study of millennials found that the cost of child care in New Hampshire represents more than 50% of a parent’s median income. Simply put, the child care costs are too high to justify some parents entering the workforce. The largest loss in the New Hampshire workforce has been young mothers — also known as the ‘shecession’ — who literally can’t afford to work because child care is too expensive and not accessible.

Thankfully our congressional delegation is working to address these child care challenges through tax credits, universal paid family leave, expanded pre-K, and workforce investments. It’s encouraging to see Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Maggie Hassan, Congressman Chris Pappas, and Congresswoman Ann Kuster making this a priority and working so diligently to move the ball forward on this critical issue.

Anytime new programs are discussed, especially here in New Hampshire, folks go right to the price tag. Our delegation and President Joe Biden have been clear: no one making less than $400,000 per year will see their taxes go up. In fact, because of these investments, many will see their expenses go down.

The best way to move forward with these proposals, which will rebuild the middle class, is by having the people at the top — the ultra-millionaires and billionaires — finally pay their fair share. This is about rewarding work, not wealth. It’s about fairness plain and simple.

This summer a report from ProPublica found that the top 25 richest billionaires paid almost nothing in federal income taxes for years now. They used loopholes that allowed them to avoid paying any taxes on their investment assets and utilize credit, rather than income, to pay for everyday expenses giving them further write-offs. These billionaires pay a lower tax rate than working families, the same ones struggling to pay for child care. And, these billionaires saw their wealth increase by over 40 percent during the pandemic.

A wealth tax is not a new concept. For most Granite Staters, their wealth is driven by their largest asset — their house — which they pay taxes on every year. All we’re asking is that the wealthiest Americans are treated like the rest of us. A wealth tax on the ultra-millionaires is a fiscally responsible solution and has the wide support of Americans across party lines, with nearly 80 percent of Americans, including independents, Democrats, and Republicans, supporting it. That’s right. We can pay for these vital investments in child care, lift up children out of poverty, rebuild the middle class, and a majority of Americans from all parties agree on how we pay for it. This is truly a unique moment that we must capitalize on for our families and future.

Let’s rebuild the middle class. Let’s get this done.

Julie Salois-Tourville has been a professional in the early childhood field for more than 30 years. She lives in Auburn.

Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Douglass Teschner: Peace Corps at age 60 needed more than ever

Douglass Teschner: Peace Corps at age 60 needed more than ever

ON SEPTEMBER 22, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed the law creating the Peace Corps, sending Americans to work, learn, and build friendships across the globe. Ten years later, just out of college, I made a two-year commitment, as a forestry volunteer in the North African nation of Moroc…

Sunday, September 05, 2021
Steve Monier: 9/11 – For whom the bell tolls 20 years later

Steve Monier: 9/11 – For whom the bell tolls 20 years later

IT WAS 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, when the Goffstown Rotary Club dedicated a small park they built overlooking the Piscataquog River on the Main Street of Goffstown. The weather was perfect. Community leaders and club members gathered to hear a few words about the importance of community and …

Friday, September 03, 2021
Sen. Sharon Carson: New Hampshire stands behind its veterans

Sen. Sharon Carson: New Hampshire stands behind its veterans

THIS PAST WEEK, I read an important article penned by a fellow New Hampshire legislator and fellow military veteran. He described in detail all of the feelings of anxiety and anger that have been awoken inside of him by the infuriating events we’ve seen unfolding in Kabul. He spoke about his…

Thursday, September 02, 2021
Philip Taub: Their last breaths were drawn in Afghanistan

Philip Taub: Their last breaths were drawn in Afghanistan

THERE IS understandably a lot of conversation and reflection going on right now about America’s departure from Afghanistan after 20 years of war and the quick return of Taliban rule. The tragic loss of another 13 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 is a sad reminder for all of us that we…

Ryan Terrell: Pray for New Orleans: A case for undying faith

Ryan Terrell: Pray for New Orleans: A case for undying faith

I WAS fourteen years old when Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans, La., on Aug. 29, 2005. My experiences following that event inform my worldview and perspective. I offer you those experiences as a testimony for using the tenets of perseverance, lifelong learning, eternal optimism…

Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Monday, August 30, 2021
Rep. Kim Rice: Giving parents power to empower students

Rep. Kim Rice: Giving parents power to empower students

THIS YEAR, House Republicans worked hard to give local control back to the municipalities and, more importantly, to the families and businesses within these communities. In a delicate balancing act, local control has always been tied to limited interference at the state level, and it seems t…

Sunday, August 29, 2021
Joshua Reap: Are you ready to build New Hampshire?

Joshua Reap: Are you ready to build New Hampshire?

OUR NATION was literally built by hard-working construction workers. On Labor Day we continue the decades-long tradition of honoring the American worker, especially those in the trades. This year we also recognize that the American hardhat is an endangered species.

Saturday, August 28, 2021
Rep. Erica Layon: New Hampshire chooses liberty

Rep. Erica Layon: New Hampshire chooses liberty

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican platform represents the values that my husband and I work hard every day to present to our three boys, both in words and action. I want to instill in my curious, thoughtful sons that fighting for what is right and standing up for those who can't are the very esse…