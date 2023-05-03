THIS POLITICAL SEASON, the New Hampshire Legislature has an extraordinary opportunity to make a big difference for our state’s older people and people with disabilities. Many of these people require long-term care supports and services to survive. And the overwhelming majority of them, as well as all Granite Staters, prefer to receive those services in their homes and communities rather than a nursing home.
In addition to being the preferred way people want to receive their care, home and community based services are much less costly than nursing home care. Unfortunately, many people who qualify for home and community based services through our state’s Choices for Independence (CFI) Program are unable to receive the services they require.
Home care agencies such as Ascentria do not have sufficient staff to meet the need. CFI case managers, including those at Crotched Mountain Community Care, spend endless hours trying to find home care agencies with staff to serve their clients. Many of these people go without services for days, weeks or longer. This can result in people being forced into nursing homes or even dying.
Senate Bill 36, the systems of care bill, is trying to fix the ongoing lack of home-based services. If added to the state budget, it would require that the state develop a plan to ensure that all Granite Staters have a meaningful choice of how and where they can receive care as they age.
Some of the specific strategies proposed to make this happen include: requiring a standardized rate setting process to ensure providers receive adequate funding to recruit and maintain home-care workers; a new counseling program to assist people in hospitals and nursing homes transition to the community; improving the CFI application process to make it easier and quicker to become eligible for services.
We currently cannot meet the need for everyone who needs care. This service gap will only increase as New Hampshire’s population ages. We need to take immediate action to increase access to home-based services. Including the systems of care bill in the state budget is an important step in making this happen.
Kara Nickulas, of Crotched Mountain Community Care, lives in Hillsboro and Amy Moore, of Ascentria In-Home Care, lives in Concord.
