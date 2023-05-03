THIS POLITICAL SEASON, the New Hampshire Legislature has an extraordinary opportunity to make a big difference for our state’s older people and people with disabilities. Many of these people require long-term care supports and services to survive. And the overwhelming majority of them, as well as all Granite Staters, prefer to receive those services in their homes and communities rather than a nursing home.

In addition to being the preferred way people want to receive their care, home and community based services are much less costly than nursing home care. Unfortunately, many people who qualify for home and community based services through our state’s Choices for Independence (CFI) Program are unable to receive the services they require.

Kara Nickulas, of Crotched Mountain Community Care, lives in Hillsboro and Amy Moore, of Ascentria In-Home Care, lives in Concord.

Monday, May 01, 2023
Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Chuck Morse: Budget has to work for New Hampshire

AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…

Friday, April 28, 2023
Rep. Michael Vose: The apples and oranges of Net Metering

NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tom Tower: We need to get landfill siting right

NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department …

Celeste Clark: No fear tactics or lies, just the scary truth

IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).