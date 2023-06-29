A YEAR AGO, June 24, 2022, the reproductive rights landscape in our nation changed dramatically when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Many of us shared a sinking feeling that our nation had taken a major step backward in the fight for reproductive rights, and over the past year, those fears have been validated.

The Dobbs decision shifted the statutory responsibility and protection for reproductive care onto the front steps of every statehouse in this nation, creating a system where reproductive health care access could differ dramatically from state to state. Some states — like the state of Vermont — took action to affirmatively protect the right to abortion care in state law, even passing an amendment to their constitution. Here in New Hampshire, however, the attacks have only grown worse.

Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D) lives in West Lebanon. Rep. Mary Hakken-Phillips (D) lives in Hanover. City Councilor Karen Liot Hill lives in Lebanon.

