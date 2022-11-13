IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources.

These resources — at no cost to them — are facilitating incredible modern learning experiences whether you are in a New Hampshire classroom or learning in a home education program, to the world beyond the proverbial schoolyard.

Frank Edelblut is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. Karen M. Beerer is senior vice president, teaching and learning, at Discovery Education.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Monday, November 07, 2022
Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…

Sunday, November 06, 2022
Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.

Friday, November 04, 2022