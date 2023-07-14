AS AN on and off political talk show host in New Hampshire for the last 20 years, and self-avowed political “wonk”, presidential campaigns don’t get much more interesting than the one blossoming now.
I first met Donald Trump in April 2015 at an invitation-only gathering in Nashua. At the time, I was doing a show at WTPL-FM so I made the cut for the media-only invitation. I didn’t know much about Trump, and wasn’t a big fan, but a friend lured me with the prospect of a free breakfast. I attended, and was so taken with his impromptu 90-minute speech that I left and wrote a column for this very newspaper, which graciously printed it.
The gist was, after 30 years in a “bad marriage” with my elected officials in Washington, I had fallen in love with someone of ill-repute and was running off. I volunteered for the effort, and will admit now, it was a fascinating journey. I had likened it to a rodeo ride at the time. Little did I know…
Now, better than eight years later, the country and political landscape have changed so dramatically that it’s difficult to accept that it all happened so quickly. COVID, and the bungled federal and state responses, the Democrat Party having morphed into something more akin to Heaven’s Gate than a political party, with policies and fundamental changes to traditional American values that are beyond extreme. A population so divided that it is palpable, a generation of youngsters awash in a veritable sea of filth and many without any prudent guidance. It is easy, in fact necessary, to imagine this doesn’t end well.
So the time-worn clarion call that “this election will be the most important ever” may very well be true this time. Many candidates of substance are emerging. Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, and even RFK Jr. are refreshingly lucid, given what we have become accustomed to.
Meanwhile, there is no question that our justice system, the “Deep State” if you will, is continuing to be used to manipulate the outcome of a major election.
I pray all Americans will put politics aside to understand how grave this is. And, despite all of it, former President Donald Trump remains well ahead. Yes, it is early. However, for anyone to deny the impact of a politician who can draw a crowd of 50,000 is foolhardy. Like it or not, he has become an unlikely American folk hero to many, the political Bob Dylan of our times.
That sounds absurd, even as I write it, but think about it. It’s the very reason he got elected the first time. He connects with middle America. He does it effortlessly. He has emerged correct after being mocked at every scandal. Remember when Dylan went “electric”?
I urge Americans to understand that this is barely about politics anymore, but more akin to a battle between good and evil. It is almost that simple.
How are the open borders working out? The fentanyl and homeless epidemics? How do you like your heating and grocery bills? Will your children have the same opportunities that we have enjoyed? Will they be able to own a home?
We are fighting a hotel fire with squirt guns. I pray there is a wall of water on the horizon, and soon.
