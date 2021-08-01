FREEDOM is the most important value we have as Americans. And the freedom of opportunity that New Hampshire provides truly makes it the best state in the country to grow up, raise a family, start a business, and achieve the American dream. I know, because I’ve lived it.

I grew up in a small business family in Rockingham County; my dad has been selling trucks and cars in Plaistow for nearly three decades, and some of my fondest memories are working at our family-owned ice cream stand in my hometown, Atkinson.

My upbringing ingrained in me an unrelenting work ethic and strong sense of personal responsibility at a young age, which helped me excel at St. Anselm College. Afterward, I earned the position of a lifetime — serving the American people and President Donald J. Trump in the White House.

For nearly two years, I helped advance President Trump’s America First agenda, fight for the forgotten men and women of this country, and take on the biased fake news media alongside Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the White House Press Office.

Following the election, I served as the spokeswoman for Congresswoman and House Republican Chair Elise Stefanik. As I worked on Capitol Hill, I watched in horror as our representative, Chris Pappas, continuously voted with Nancy Pelosi to dismantle the America First agenda and undermine our precious freedoms.

In the past six months alone, Chris Pappas has supported tax hikes and a $15 minimum wage mandate on our businesses; gun control measures that are both unconstitutional and ineffective; unrestricted abortions paid for with taxpayer dollars; open border immigration policies; measures that demonize our law enforcement; and a federal government takeover of our elections that will threaten New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status.

Everywhere you look, the radical Democrats are trying to fundamentally change our American way of life, expand the size of the federal government, infringe on our freedoms, and censor conservative views.

Now more than ever, New Hampshire needs a bold, energetic, conservative fighter to beat Chris Pappas, retire Nancy Pelosi, and serve as a firewall between We The People, and the radical Democrats in Washington. That is why I am running for Congress.

As your congresswoman, I will never back down from our conservative values and will always put New Hampshire first.

I will serve as a check on the Biden administration and oppose any tax increase on our hardworking families and businesses.

I will co-sponsor a constitutional amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress.

I will stand proudly with law enforcement, protect qualified immunity, and fully fund our men and women in blue.

I will help end the Biden border crisis by proposing legislation that has zero tolerance for illegal immigration, finish construction of the border wall, and empower immigration law enforcement to do the jobs they’re trained to do.

I will be a fearless pro-life advocate to defend the unborn and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, and I will work to foster a national dialogue and culture that recognizes that without the right to life, no other right matters.

I will continue to stand up for free speech and take on Big Tech. They’ve been silencing and shutting down conservatives for too long and it’s time that we do something about it.

I will also fight to stop Critical Race Theory and other radical ideologies from being taught in our schools. Taxpayer-funded teachers and schools should be educating, not indoctrinating.

And as a proud alumna of both New Hampshire public and private Catholic schools, I will advance school choice at the federal level so that children and parents, not powerful teachers unions and lobbyists, are empowered to make the best education decisions for their families.

The stakes for the future of our great country, for my generation and those younger than me, are far too high to sit on the sidelines. Together, we must roll up our sleeves, step into the arena and fight.

Karoline Leavitt of Hampton is the former communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and was an assistant press secretary in the White House for President Donald J. Trump. She attended Timberlane Regional School District and is an alumni of Central Catholic High School and Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

Thursday, July 29, 2021
