WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.
Since announcing my candidacy, I have traveled to every city and town in the 1st District, and worked hard to earn the trust of thousands of voters with whom I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. We all have unique stories, but the challenges we face have one common denominator — they are the result of policies that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi proposed, and Rep. Chris Pappas supported 100% of the time.
Pappas portrays himself as a “bipartisan problem solver,” but the truth is he has been a partisan problem creator. Runaway inflation, sky-high energy costs, and the fentanyl crisis plaguing our state are grave consequences of the policies he rubber stamped.
When Pappas has been tasked with voting for you, your family, lower taxes, and less federal spending, he chose Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and bigger government every single time.
When Pappas took office in 2018, inflation was 2.4% and gasoline was under $2 a gallon. Today, inflation is 8.2% and the Democrats are shamelessly tapping into our emergency oil supply to keep gasoline under $4 a gallon. In the last two years alone, Pappas has voted for $5.5 trillion in new spending, hiking the cost of everything from gas to groceries and robbing $600 every month from families like yours and mine.
Due to Pappas’ support of big government, our business community is also suffering. Profit margins are shrinking each week for small businesses that employ thousands of Granite Staters and serve as the backbone of our economy because of Pappas’ votes that raised inflation rates, utility bills, and the price of heating oil.
I have spoken to countless small business owners who have shared with me that they cannot survive another two years of Pappas and the Democrats’ big government policies. Having grown up in a small business family myself, this fight is personal to me.
New Hampshire is one of the best states to grow up in, as I know firsthand, because we have safe communities. Right now, there is a growing threat to our public safety, as Chris Pappas and Joe Biden leave the southern border wide open, leading to rising crime and thousands of pounds of fentanyl trafficked into our state, killing our fellow Granite Staters at record rates. Sadly, Pappas has done nothing to push back against his party’s leadership to defend our borders and stand up for our law enforcement community.
Our country is clearly heading in the wrong direction under the leadership of Joe Biden and Chris Pappas, but the good news is this — we have a chance to change it on Nov. 8.
As your congresswoman, I will fight to balance the federal government’s budget and bring our fiscally conservative values to Washington to end runaway inflation. I will support legislation to unleash our domestic energy production to increase our supply so that we finally see prices at the pump return to $2 a gallon or less, instead of $4 or more, and make home heating oil affordable again.
I will be the champion that our small businesses need to cut red tape, roll back burdensome regulations, and lower taxes for all, which is why I am endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business, our country’s leading voice for small business.
And I will always stand with local law enforcement and vote to secure our southern border, stop fentanyl from plaguing our communities, and protect qualified immunity for police officers. I am honored to be endorsed by the New Hampshire Police Association, the Manchester Police Patrolmen and Supervisors, and our local sheriffs. I will always stand with them to ensure the crime wave in Democrat-run states like New York and California does not make its way to New Hampshire.
It is my goal to bring a new, fresh perspective to Congress on behalf of our beloved “Live Free or Die” state. Together, we can change the direction of our country. It starts by voting for change on Nov. 8, and I hope that you will. It will be the honor of my life to be your voice in Congress!
Karoline Leavitt is the Republican candidate for Congress in the 1st District. She lives in Hampton.
