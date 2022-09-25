IN JULY of 2021, I announced my campaign for Congress because like many Americans, I fearfully watched our country rapidly heading off a steep cliff. Now, we are 19 months into Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas’ leadership, and America is hanging onto the edge as we suffer from the worst economic, energy, and immigration crises in decades.
Inflation is at a chilling 8.2% with no sign of slowing down, gas prices are nearly four times higher than prior to Joe Biden’s presidency, our electric bills have doubled in price, and we are heading into the winter season with a home heating oil shortage impacting all of New England.
The small business community, the lifeblood of our local economy, continues to suffer from the effects of rising inflation and widespread labor shortages. Our communities are increasingly plagued by the opioid epidemic, as enough fentanyl to kill every American man, woman, and child has come across our southern border over the past two years; and our law enforcement officers are struggling to keep up with rising crime in our cities.
The dangerous reality of these economic, energy, and immigration crises begs one simple question: what is our Rep. Chris Pappas doing to solve them? Unfortunately, the answer is just as simple as the question itself — absolutely nothing.
Prior to his election to Congress, Chris Pappas was dubbed a “darling of the establishment” by this very news outlet. Turns out the prediction was spot on — Chris Pappas has voted with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time.
Rather than push back against his party and lead on the issues impacting Granite Staters every day, Chris Pappas has spent the past two years in Congress voting in favor of trillion-dollar spending packages and supporting legislation to expand the federal government’s role in our local election process, funding 87,000 IRS Agents, and banning law-abiding Granite Staters from purchasing firearms.
Chris Pappas himself knows he has not done anything to solve the real issues we face — so he spends each day launching personal, false attacks against me. Within 12 hours of my Republican primary victory, Pappas’ campaign released an ad claiming I will vote for a federal ban on abortion, even though I have repeatedly and consistently stated that I believe this issue belongs to the states, as the Supreme Court recently ruled.
Pappas is also desperately calling anyone who does not agree with him an “extremist,” as he continues to support the most extreme policies in American history — trillion-dollar pieces of legislation, a wide open southern border, the defund the police movement, an outright ban on guns, and abortion up until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers.
I am proud to be fighting for an end to the reckless spending in D.C. so that we can lower the crippling costs of inflation; I will continue to demand the restoration of America’s energy independence so we can drive down energy costs here at home rather than beg our enemies for oil abroad, and I am proud to be a vocal advocate for strong security on our southern border so we can stop illegal immigrants from invading our country and drugs from plaguing our communities.
Over the next eight weeks, don’t fall for the fear mongering from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chris Pappas. This election is not about extremism, as they desperately claim to cover up for their disastrous policies. This election is about implementing common sense solutions to the crises we all face.
A vote for Chris Pappas is a vote to continue this Democrat disaster. If you want a new, energetic congresswoman who will fight to stop spending and slow down inflation, reinvigorate our energy industry and lower prices at the pump, and demand strong borders and law and order — then I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Karoline Leavitt is the Republican candidate for Congress in the 1st District. She was an assistant press secretary in the Trump White House and communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). She lives in Hampton.
