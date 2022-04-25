NEW HAMPSHIRE is the greatest state in the country in which to grow up, start a business, and succeed due to our fiscally conservative policies and business-friendly environment. As our state and local leaders fight to preserve this advantage, our federal representatives are hindering it with every vote they take.
Rep. Chris Pappas and I have similar upbringings, raised right here in New Hampshire in small business families, but it’s hard to believe when you look at his voting record. Since day one, Pappas has been anti-business, anti-economic growth, and anti-worker. He has consistently supported massive, trillion-dollar spending packages and big-government policies such as the $15 federal minimum wage mandate and a proposed corporate tax increase that would make communist China proud.
Despite the devastating economic consequences of the Biden administration’s agenda — record-high inflation, soaring gas prices, and a crippling national debt — Pappas continues to double down on his support for it.
Recently on WGIR Radio, Pappas defended his vote for Biden’s unnecessary and reckless $2-trillion spending package, claiming it “rescued the country,” but this couldn’t be further from the truth. By every count, Joe Biden, Chris Pappas, and the Democrats’ socialist spending policies are ruining the country, not rescuing it.
Inflation has skyrocketed from 1.4% in December 2020 to 8.5% last month — the highest since 1981. As a result, New Hampshire’s restaurant owners are pulling items off their menu due to exorbitant costs, our hospitality leaders are struggling to find a sufficient labor force as we head into the busy summer season, and families are paying more at the grocery store every day.
In the same interview this week, Pappas also reiterated his support for the Democrats’ $5-trillion green energy plan, stating, “The country is ready for it. New Hampshire is ready for it.”
The Granite State is not ready for it. Many folks are struggling to heat their homes and we are paying more at the gas pump than ever before. In March, the average price of gasoline in New Hampshire was $4.267 per gallon — the highest on record. This increase is a weekly tax on every family in our state and a direct result of Chris Pappas’ support to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, ban oil drilling on federal reserves, and phase out fossil fuels entirely from our energy industry. At the same time, Pappas took money from a lobbyist for Russia’s NordStream 2 pipeline — a slap in the face to every Granite Stater struggling to afford the soaring cost of fuel.
As America’s economic crisis worsens, Chris Pappas’ support for his party’s big-government socialist policies continues. It is time for him to be replaced. That is why I am running for Congress.
I believe in less government intrusion in our everyday lives. I believe in economic freedom, allowing business owners to decide how much they pay their workers, and rolling back regulations that hinder their growth. I believe in slashing red tape, lowering taxes for all Granite Staters, and advancing the conservative, free market principles that make America and New Hampshire truly great.
As a Generation Z American who will have to pay for Washington’s reckless spending, I believe in tackling our national debt and passing a truly balanced budget. The federal government isn’t a piggy bank. While Chris Pappas and his Democrat Party may treat it like one, I won’t.
Now more than ever, New Hampshire needs a fiscally conservative, freedom-focused representative in our federal delegation, and our small business community deserves a strong, vocal champion in Washington, D.C.
That’s how I was raised in this great state, and it’s who I will be when I am elected to Congress.