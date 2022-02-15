NOW, midway through the 2022 legislative session, New Hampshire lawmakers are continuing to review more than 40 bills that, if passed into law, would undermine our public health infrastructure like never before. These bills, which would prohibit our businesses, schools and other organizations from setting their own vaccine policies, among other harmful efforts, would deeply impair our ability not only to overcome COVID-19, but also to prevent and address public health crises into the future.

Among this harmful legislation is House Bill 1035. This bill, which is under review in the House Health and Human Services Committee, and likely soon to move on to a vote on the House floor, would make it easier for families to send their children to school unvaccinated and unprotected against preventable diseases.

Currently, state law allows for medical and religious exemptions for students. HB 1035 would add a conscientious exemption (also known as a philosophical or personal exemption) — essentially allowing an easy opt out for a family to not have their child vaccinated before sending them to school. This policy would reverse the progress New Hampshire has made to keep our children healthy and immune from previously eradicated diseases such as mumps, polio, hepatitis, measles, and many other deadly diseases.

New Hampshire has worked hard to increase child vaccination rates and is often ranked among the top three states for childhood vaccinations. Across New Hampshire, all children through the age of 18 can receive vaccines at no cost under our innovative childhood vaccination program, which has been replicated by several other states. Since 2015, less than 2.5% of children in grades K-12 in the state’s public and private schools were granted religious or medical exemptions or considered otherwise not up-to-date on their vaccinations. In other states that allow exemptions for philosophical or non-religious/medical reasons, data has shown significant increases in geographic cluster-based exemption requests and associated increased disease rates in those clusters, especially for childhood illnesses like chickenpox, which can lead to shingles and pertussis later in life, among other debilitating conditions that can cause birth defects and newborn illness when under-protected pregnant people are exposed.

Childhood vaccinations are considered one of the 10 great public health achievements in the United States because it results in substantial health and cost savings. A 2011 economic analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics indicated that vaccination of each U.S. birth cohort with the current childhood immunization schedule prevents approximately 42,000 deaths and 20 million cases of disease, with net savings of nearly $14 billion in direct costs and $69 billion in total societal costs.

Public health achievements such as vaccines are often a victim of their own success. Because of vaccines, many of us have never seen a child with polio, tetanus, whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, or even chickenpox, or known a friend or family member whose child died of one of these diseases.

We have heard from countless advocates who grew up during the era of diseases and live with the vivid memories of those horrific diseases. One advocate from Springfield wrote: “A school classmate of mine was paralyzed by polio and was in an iron lung. I remember visiting her in the hospital and seeing how sick she was and what a sad future she had. My parents sent me north during the summer, so that I wouldn’t get polio. The polio vaccine allowed me and future generations to be free from the effects of polio. Thanks to the miracle of vaccines, people have forgotten how these diseases destroy lives”.

Childhood vaccines also protect the broader population because they build the protective “firewalls” around us by increasing herd immunity and protecting those who can’t get vaccinated, including infants, and children and adults with weakened immune systems.

According to the Infectious Disease Society of America, studies demonstrate that the easier it is to receive an exemption, the higher the rate of exemptions in a particular state. As the number of exemptions increases, the risk of vaccine-preventable disease also increases. Therefore, states should make every effort to minimize the number of its citizens exempted from immunization mandates. Exemptions increase health costs by the need to investigate and control avoidable outbreaks; costs that are paid by state and federal taxpayers—the overwhelming majority of whom have chosen to be vaccinated.

For the health and wellness of our state, New Futures and the NH School Nurses’ Association strongly oppose HB 1035, and we urge you to contact your lawmakers and ask them to oppose this harmful bill.

Kate Frey of Concord is vice president of Advocacy at New Futures. Paula MacKinnon, RN, of Salem, is president of New Hampshire School Nurses’ Association

Friday, February 11, 2022
Chris Pappas: Pelosi was wrong to oppose ban on insider stock trades

Chris Pappas: Pelosi was wrong to oppose ban on insider stock trades

THOSE IN THE PUBLIC TRUST who have been elected to serve, or who are seeking public office — from the White House to the local School Board — have a responsibility to live for the public rather than off the public and to never abuse their trust or office to seek personal gain.

Thursday, February 10, 2022
Nicholas Coates: Opposing local broadband projects is anti-competitive

Nicholas Coates: Opposing local broadband projects is anti-competitive

HERE IN GRAFTON COUNTY, we can all agree on two things: we live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world and our internet service could be better. A lot of hard work, political capital and local and federal funding has been committed to improving the latter, resulting in the launch of…

Muriel S. Robinette: Science matters siting landfills

Muriel S. Robinette: Science matters siting landfills

NEW HAMPSHIRE LAWMAKERS have a unique opportunity to allow science to play a role in the responsible siting of new landfills. This opportunity presents itself in HB 1454, currently before the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Patrick J. Buchanan: Putin wants his own Monroe Doctrine

Patrick J. Buchanan: Putin wants his own Monroe Doctrine

WHEN THE UNION was fighting to preserve itself in the Civil War, the France of Napoleon III moved troops into Mexico, overthrew the regime of Benito Juarez, set up a monarchy and put Austrian Archduke Maximilian von Habsburg on the throne as Emperor of Mexico — one month before Gettysburg.

Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Christopher Potter: Undocumented are valuable members of our community

Christopher Potter: Undocumented are valuable members of our community

WHEN I RAN for the Manchester School Board, I did it out of commitment to service, our students, and our community’s future. My service as a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire similarly motivates me to ensure every person can develop into their full potential and to build an in…

Monday, February 07, 2022
Maura Sullivan: In-school testing eases strain on families

Maura Sullivan: In-school testing eases strain on families

THE CHALLENGES facing schools in New Hampshire will only continue to increase as we navigate new COVID variants, such as Omicron, in addition to the cold and flu season. Despite the resolute efforts of teachers, nurses, parents, students, and community members in managing COVID-19 in our sch…

Sunday, February 06, 2022
Friday, February 04, 2022