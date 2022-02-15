NOW, midway through the 2022 legislative session, New Hampshire lawmakers are continuing to review more than 40 bills that, if passed into law, would undermine our public health infrastructure like never before. These bills, which would prohibit our businesses, schools and other organizations from setting their own vaccine policies, among other harmful efforts, would deeply impair our ability not only to overcome COVID-19, but also to prevent and address public health crises into the future.
Among this harmful legislation is House Bill 1035. This bill, which is under review in the House Health and Human Services Committee, and likely soon to move on to a vote on the House floor, would make it easier for families to send their children to school unvaccinated and unprotected against preventable diseases.
Currently, state law allows for medical and religious exemptions for students. HB 1035 would add a conscientious exemption (also known as a philosophical or personal exemption) — essentially allowing an easy opt out for a family to not have their child vaccinated before sending them to school. This policy would reverse the progress New Hampshire has made to keep our children healthy and immune from previously eradicated diseases such as mumps, polio, hepatitis, measles, and many other deadly diseases.
New Hampshire has worked hard to increase child vaccination rates and is often ranked among the top three states for childhood vaccinations. Across New Hampshire, all children through the age of 18 can receive vaccines at no cost under our innovative childhood vaccination program, which has been replicated by several other states. Since 2015, less than 2.5% of children in grades K-12 in the state’s public and private schools were granted religious or medical exemptions or considered otherwise not up-to-date on their vaccinations. In other states that allow exemptions for philosophical or non-religious/medical reasons, data has shown significant increases in geographic cluster-based exemption requests and associated increased disease rates in those clusters, especially for childhood illnesses like chickenpox, which can lead to shingles and pertussis later in life, among other debilitating conditions that can cause birth defects and newborn illness when under-protected pregnant people are exposed.
Childhood vaccinations are considered one of the 10 great public health achievements in the United States because it results in substantial health and cost savings. A 2011 economic analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics indicated that vaccination of each U.S. birth cohort with the current childhood immunization schedule prevents approximately 42,000 deaths and 20 million cases of disease, with net savings of nearly $14 billion in direct costs and $69 billion in total societal costs.
Public health achievements such as vaccines are often a victim of their own success. Because of vaccines, many of us have never seen a child with polio, tetanus, whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, or even chickenpox, or known a friend or family member whose child died of one of these diseases.
We have heard from countless advocates who grew up during the era of diseases and live with the vivid memories of those horrific diseases. One advocate from Springfield wrote: “A school classmate of mine was paralyzed by polio and was in an iron lung. I remember visiting her in the hospital and seeing how sick she was and what a sad future she had. My parents sent me north during the summer, so that I wouldn’t get polio. The polio vaccine allowed me and future generations to be free from the effects of polio. Thanks to the miracle of vaccines, people have forgotten how these diseases destroy lives”.
Childhood vaccines also protect the broader population because they build the protective “firewalls” around us by increasing herd immunity and protecting those who can’t get vaccinated, including infants, and children and adults with weakened immune systems.
According to the Infectious Disease Society of America, studies demonstrate that the easier it is to receive an exemption, the higher the rate of exemptions in a particular state. As the number of exemptions increases, the risk of vaccine-preventable disease also increases. Therefore, states should make every effort to minimize the number of its citizens exempted from immunization mandates. Exemptions increase health costs by the need to investigate and control avoidable outbreaks; costs that are paid by state and federal taxpayers—the overwhelming majority of whom have chosen to be vaccinated.
For the health and wellness of our state, New Futures and the NH School Nurses’ Association strongly oppose HB 1035, and we urge you to contact your lawmakers and ask them to oppose this harmful bill.