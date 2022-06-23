New Hampshire’s 2022 legislative session has come to an end, and though it was a challenging year in many ways, there were still many policy victories worth celebrating. Thanks to the relentless work of dedicated advocates, dozens of important bills passed while other harmful legislation was defeated. These results will continue to impact the health and wellness of Granite State individuals, children, families, and communities for years to come.
First and foremost, nearly all of the anti-public health bills that New Futures’ opposed as part of our Campaign for a Healthy New Futures were defeated, holding the state’s public health system mostly intact. The legislative session began with more than 40 bills introduced that, if passed, would have undermined our current public health infrastructure like never before. With your help, most of these bills, which proposed to tie the hands of medical professionals in adopting responsible vaccine policies, were defeated or amended to a different form.
Those bills include:
HB 1035, which would have allowed students and families to opt out of any school vaccine requirement for any reason, was amended and passed in a less threatening form.
HB 1210, legislation that would have allowed workers to similarly opt out of workplace vaccine requirements for any reason, was defeated in the Senate.
SB 288, a bill that would have prohibited schools or childcare agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, was amended, and passed in a less threatening form.
SB 374, which would have prohibited vaccine requirements for anyone under age 18, among other concerning actions, was defeated in the Senate.
Of the most concerning anti-public health bills, only one passed through the legislature and remains eligible to become law.
HB 1606 is a harmful policy that would weaken New Hampshire’s vaccine registry, a critical tool in increasing vaccination rates and combatting infectious disease, by forcing individuals to “opt-in” to participate rather than allowing them to “opt-out”, as is the case under current law. Currently, individuals can choose at any time not to participate in the registry. Shifting the program to “opt-in” participation creates new barriers to participation, limiting the data available, and leaving the state without a critical tool to inform its public health response. This harmful bill has passed both the House and Senate, and for the health of our state, we are asking Governor Sununu to veto it when it reaches his desk.
Here is an update on other health and wellness wins from the legislative session:
HB 503, which proposes to increase access to substance use treatment services through telemedicine, passed the House and Senate, and we are hopeful the Governor will sign it into law.
HB 1598, a cannabis commercialization bill that did not include responsible public health principles, was defeated in the Senate.
HB 1431, legislation that would have elevated parents’ rights over children’s rights, often to the detriment of the child, was defeated in the House.
HB 1639, which would have weakened data collection and limited access to critical youth behavioral health information, stalled in Conference Committee and was defeated for the session.
SB 444, which includes needed investments in Family Resource Centers, behavioral health treatment providers and other areas to support children and prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences, passed both the House and Senate, and is headed to the Governor’s desk.
SB 446, legislation that authorizes the State to develop a plan to build the childcare workforce, passed both houses of the legislature and has been signed into law.
HB 103 and SB 422, parallel bills extending the state’s Medicaid program to cover dental services for those in need, bills passed the House and Senate and are headed to the Governor’s desk.
HB 1313, which would have expanded the harmful ban on discussion of race, gender and other so-called ‘divisive concepts’ to colleges and universities, was defeated in the House.
Thanks to the hard work of so many advocates 2022 was a successful year advancing and defending health and wellness priorities. But there remains much work to do. When the legislature reconvenes in January for 2023 session, it will surely face hundreds of bills. We look forward to continuing our work together to support the health of the Granite State.