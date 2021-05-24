IN UNITED STATES politics, the “iron triangle” comprises the policy-making relationship among the congressional committees, the bureaucracy, and interest groups. Iron triangles do exist today in New Hampshire, in fact, perhaps more so than ever in education.

Education law is complex and is often difficult to understand unless you are living it with children in our schools today; yesterday’s standards simply do not apply. The demographics of our schools have changed. Districts are swayed by special interest groups and the who-gets-what decision not always made based as it should be on federal education law standards. These elite few controlling the iron triangle enforce monolithic standards that ruin lives.

In an effort to address a David and Goliath like situation that affects special needs kids and families who represent 36,000 Individual Education Plans (IEPs), a self-made volunteer group of moms started to ask about a number of things, including why is it OK for kids with an IEP to have a 14% proficiency in math and 17% proficiency in reading, and no one is doing anything about it? Further, we started to question those lobbyists showing up every time first at hearings, getting favor over parents. According to the School Boards Association and lawyers continually on retainer paid by school districts, things are just hunky-dory in education, especially for special needs kids.

But parents continually are begging for help, and a recent petition shows that even at the cost of retaliation from districts or other entities, which is very real, they are speaking up, exhausted and needing relief now from our legislature.

In the course of families attempting to receive a “free and appropriate public school education” for their child, too often even meager support for a medical diagnosis like autism or a learning disability like dyslexia is denied.

Yet because of the current “burden of proof” law wording, disputes over these small amounts of support are allowed to drag out indefinitely.

In the dispute resolution process, the iron triangle represents wealthy lobbyists and associations, such as the School Board Association, which appear at every bill that might slightly help parents and even teachers in the process. It represents attorneys who are paid by districts to fight parents, selling insurance to districts to protect against any actions, getting tipped off on cases and appearing in force to squash parents from any chance of getting what they need for their child.

All of this is on top of federal education law that says that even with a medical diagnosis such as autism, school officials only have to “consider” it, not accept it. These little nuances allow the abuses to continue and Goliath to get bigger and stronger, creating situations where families lose hope, and even kids are lost forever. Families cannot even make it as far as dispute resolution. All hope is lost.

But the symbiotic relationship of the iron triangle leaves out some key players that others assume are helped by these powerful players, such as teachers and aides. If one has ever attended an IEP meeting you’ll know it is usually at 10:1 ratio attending, and the teachers struggle to crack a smile looking stressed and parents knowing they don’t have enough time to do their day job being in meetings half of the week. And these dear folks who support our kids as best they can, cannot say a word. This bill will help them too by addressing problems earlier on in the process.

Who is benefitting or profiting from misery and suffering? Well, it would seem to be those in the iron triangle.

Contrary to testimony by the only three people who opposed HB 581, the burden of proof which will shift that burden from families to districts, there is only one vertical dispute resolution process as described aforehand. If one does not agree to an IEP, there is no veto power, parents have no power. An IEP will fall back to what it was previously, no needed services will be provided; Goliath wins, the child goes without help.

The situation we have is dire and especially in light of the pandemic, and requires action now. We cannot wait for another study with human lives at stake.

How can you help? Sign our petition (bit.ly/2QGnj6s). Call and or write Gov. Chris Sununu’s office today and ask that he sign HB 581, which has been passed by the state Senate and House. New Hampshire kids, struggling families and school staff are waiting.

Moira Ryan lives in Londonderry, Tracy Walbridge lives in Rochester and Katherine Shea lives in Goffstown.

