AS THE CHAIR of the board of directors and the associate medical director of pediatrics at Amoskeag Health, we are writing again to explain the harm that would be caused if the legislature overturns the Governor’s veto of HB 1131 on September 15th. HB 1131 would remove a school board’s ability to implement a mask requirement in the event of a public health emergency like COVID-19. Local decision-making authority will be compromised, and our state’s medically vulnerable children will be placed in harm’s way, if the governor’s veto is overridden.

Amoskeag Health is a federally qualified health center in Manchester serving 14,163 patients and 5,259 children, and employing 190 dedicated employees. We offer four unique special medical programs for children and youth who have chronic physical, developmental, behavioral, and emotional medical conditions and disabilities. Our health care coordinators conduct in-person and virtual consultation with families, schools, and other community agencies to ensure the children’s needs are met for an optimal learning environment. Many of these young patients are immunocompromised and in the highest-risk categories for severe illness and complications from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Kathleen A. Davidson of Manchester chairs the board of directors and Dr. Lisa A. DiBrigida of Bedford is associate medical director of pediatrics at Amoskeag Health.

Monday, September 12, 2022
Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.

Sunday, September 11, 2022
Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…

Friday, September 09, 2022
Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…

Thursday, September 08, 2022
Tom Moulton: Leavitt says no to billions for Ukraine

I AM PROUD to say that I have truly lived the American dream right here in New Hampshire. I graduated from the University of New Hampshire and worked hard for many years to raise my family, grow my businesses, and employ many people in our state. Today, I see the American dream and the oppor…

Matt Mowers: Defeating Pappas and Biden begins Sept. 13

THROUGHOUT the course of the past two-and-half years, I’ve had the privilege of talking to thousands of our neighbors. I’ve met them at diners, bars, and at their own door. Their stories stick with me everywhere I go. But there’s one standing meeting I have these days that really brings it h…

Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Shannon McGinley: Your informed primary vote matters

TO SAY this is a big election year is an understatement. Not only are we electing the individuals who will serve us at the national level in the U.S. Senate and House, but those who will serve in every elected position in our state, including governor, state House and Senate, and Executive C…

Sunday, September 04, 2022