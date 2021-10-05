SEN. CINDY ROSENWALD’S Friday, Sept 24 op-ed falsely assumes Governor Chris Sununu is anti-woman because he does not agree with her. She falsely assumes women have nowhere to go for STD treatment and cancer screenings if Planned Parenthood closes. Untrue.
Mr. Lawrence Andrade on the same editorial page addressed how people are profiting from abortion at the expense of victimization of the mother and preborn.
What follows is what I imagine to be the perspective of an unborn baby I’ve named “Malala.”
Some still think because of my size, level of development, environment (in the womb), and degree of dependency, that these factors negate my humanity. I think not. Although I am dependent on my mother, my dependency serves to validate my humanity, not invalidate it. It is a fact that all of nature is interdependent. Me and my mother are no exception.
Although my Mom heard others say and now believes that, in the context of abortion, it is her body, case closed, I too have a body. I ask that people stop selectively denying this reality. I am worthy of acknowledgement.
I think the brand of education that insists I am not a life worthy of being valued is rooted in an unwillingness to study the facts, including embryonic and fetal human development. I am objectively a one-of-a-kind human life who, given a chance, will grow exponentially. I just need time to breathe on my own.
According to The Pregnancy Encyclopedia, my heart beats at the end of the fifth week after conception and I will be 4 mm in length.
By the sixth week, I will be 8 mm in length and resemble a small shrimp. My head and brain are growing at an incredible rate and dark spots on my head will soon develop into my eyes. My primitive retinas are already forming.
My heartbeat is separate from my mother’s. I even have a different blood type, although other pre-born people could have the same blood type as their mother.
By week eight, I measured 7/8ths of an inch and resembled a large grape. My tiny nose is visible. My limbs resemble paddles and my fingers and toes are not formed yet. My head is big in proportion to the rest of my body.
I heard my father does not want the expense or responsibility of raising me. Mom, I am so sorry because I heard you feel emotionally abandoned. However, please do not allow this lack of support to cause you to be overcome with terror and doubt about my reality living within you or see me as a gender equality issue.
Please do not incorrectly assume abortion is the great equalizer. It is not. It is unfair to put me in the center and abort me, which will dismember my body. It is my body. Please consider combating fear with faith because there still is much love and support elsewhere. On the other hand, if my Dad wanted me I would grieve for him because he and I are both powerless.
Lastly, I know I will cost everybody involved something, especially my Mom, in terms of time, money, possibly reputation, or interruption of plans, but I promise you, my unconditional love. I share a name with a girl who was killed for wanting an education. I boldly ask for my life and ask not to be dismembered, but represented as real. I’m someone and my name is Malala. If the responsibility is too much for you, then adoption works for me. It can work for all of us.