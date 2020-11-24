WHEN THE COVID-19 pandemic struck, New Hampshire’s nonprofit organizations did what had to be done: they adapted — and kept meeting their missions.

Homeless shelter staff figured out how to keep roofs over people’s heads, even when that meant scrambling to find room for people to isolate.

People who run food pantries and the New Hampshire Food Bank figured out how to safely continue distributing groceries in our communities, even while seeing a huge surge in demand.

Workers at family resource centers figured out how to keep isolated kids from struggling families connected with summer activities, delivering supplies to homes and meeting over Zoom.

Museums that usually host school groups created online programs and connected families with remote-learning resources. Arts organizations, dealt a staggering blow from loss of revenue, found creative ways to safely offer programming to uplift and inspire.

Nonprofit child care centers adapted to keep doors open for the children of essential workers.

The list goes on. And on. And on.

And nonprofits met this unprecedented need in our communities despite facing mounting and unexpected costs, forced cancellations of fundraisers that many rely on to keep their budgets in the black, closures that sent revenues into tailspins — all while facing down the enormous complexities of a global pandemic.

Many people have rallied to acknowledge and support that heroic work. In June, the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits’ one-day giving event, NH Gives, shattered all previous records — raising more in 2020 for Granite State nonprofits than it had in the previous four years combined.

Many people and businesses have given generously to support the critical work that keeps our communities strong. You gave money and time — some of you gave food and toilet paper when those things were in short supply. Every donation was appreciated. Many gave to United Way relief funds, to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Community Crisis Action Fund, to the Community Development Finance Authority’s Response Fund or directly to those organizations that you see doing good and vital work in your communities every day.

Our three organizations worked together to create a grant program and to help the state administer the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Program — helping the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery to efficiently and effectively distribute millions in federal CARES Act funding to help New Hampshire’s nonprofits keep going through this crisis.

But nonprofits need more, and continued, support. These organizations remain — and will remain — on the front lines: continuing to manage the public-health crisis, fighting for racial justice, addressing increased need for basic services, protecting people’s right to vote, building local economic opportunities. And so much more.

And nonprofits will be a critical wellspring of resilience to help rebuild the vibrancy, shared purpose and connectedness that New Hampshire communities pride ourselves on.

The N.H. Center for Nonprofits, the N.H. Charitable Foundation, and the Community Development Finance Authority will continue to serve the nonprofit sector: making grants, advocating, providing technical assistance. We urge federal and state policymakers to make more funds available to support nonprofits as we continue to navigate and rebuild from this crisis. And we encourage the state to continue to work with private philanthropic partners and the nonprofit sector to find solutions to our shared challenges.

In this extraordinarily challenging time, nonprofits have not failed or even faltered in their missions for our communities. The staff and volunteers of these remarkable organizations masked up, gloved up, and went right on with the work.

Nonprofits had New Hampshire’s back when our communities needed them the most, and they continue to have our back. Now, they need everyone who is able to show that we have theirs:

Please, give as generously as you can this holiday season to help New Hampshire’s nonprofits keep meeting their critical missions.

Kathleen Reardon, CEO of the NH Center for Nonprofits, lives in New Boston; Richard Ober, president and CEO of the NH Charitable Foundation, lives in Dublin; and Katy Easterly Martey, executive director of the Community Development Finance Authority, lives in Manchester.

Monday, November 23, 2020
Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition
Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition

AMONG MY favorite traditions at Thanksgiving is the part where we go around the table and say what we are thankful for. For this year’s COVID Thanksgiving, there may be a lot fewer people around our table, but my list of what I am thankful for is much longer.

Sunday, November 22, 2020
Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff
Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff

THANKSGIVING will be a little different this year. We’ll be gathering with family and friends, though probably in smaller groups. We’ll be watching football games played in empty stadiums. And some will be trying to pass the mashed potatoes through Zoom.

Friday, November 20, 2020
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Jan Martin: Sure it's broken, but how can we fix it?

I ONCE READ that all countries reach their pinnacle and then begin to decline. I hope this is not so for America, but our political climate would say that it is. Not only a decline but, if we don’t get hold of it, a path for self-destruction. We don’t need to worry about Russian interference…

Monday, November 16, 2020
Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today
Emma Ryan: Who will stand in the gap today

  • Updated

Most Americans do not fear nuclear war. They assume that their government and the threat of mutually-assured destruction will keep them safe. This blind faith could prove catastrophic. The only outcome of nuclear war is total devastation—hundreds of millions dead, human life reduced to char …

Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes
Mary Jane Wallner: Republican will increase property taxes

  • Updated

Less than one week after the election, Governor Sununu announced that his first priority with the incoming Republican majorities in the House and Senate will be to raise your property taxes. The last budget, passed by the Democratic controlled legislature in 2019, contained historic investme…

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Patrick Hynes: For Sen. Hassan, a time for choosing
Patrick Hynes: For Sen. Hassan, a time for choosing

DESPITE THE seemingly paradoxical outcome of the 2020 election here in the Granite State, voters actually sent a clear message: New Hampshire is a true purple state full of ticket splitters who refuse to vote according to type.

Thursday, November 12, 2020
Dolores Souto Messner: Integrity of the election process is at stake

PRESIDENT TRUMP not only has the right to legally challenge the results of the recent election but he has the moral obligation to do so. Doing otherwise would be a disservice to the American people (more than seventy-one million of whom voted for him) to the rule of law in our representative…