WHEN is the corona virus going to end?

My husband, the optimist, hopes for July 4th. I, the pessimist, ask which year?

I would be more optimistic if fewer people thought taking COVID-19 seriously is an anti-Trump conspiracy.

Especially the Trump family. Eric Trump claims Democrats are “milking” the coronavirus to keep his father from holding big arena rallies. After the election, the virus will “magically all of a sudden go away and disappear...”

Right, and the Munchkins will come out of hiding and the world will turn into technicolor. Admittedly, when Joe Biden is elected a lot of us will sing and dance on the Yellow Brick Road.

A recovering economy is crucial to Donald Trump’s reelection strategy. The best strategy to help the economy is to quash the virus. With no vaccine, that means encouraging people to stay home as much as possible, mask up when they go out, and practice social distancing.

Donald Trump would help his prospects if he encouraged people to do all of these things. Instead, he pooh-poohs the epidemic’s severity, complains testing is overrated, and says that if there was not so much testing there would be fewer cases of the virus.

What?

But those of you who are Trump supporters can help his reelection, despite his urge to self-destruct. Follow the rules to stop the pandemic. This is not a conspiracy to hurt Trump. It is a way to help him.

Now, I know you have convinced yourselves that the founding fathers would not want you to wear a mask, and that the purpose of the shot heard around the world was to let you hang out at your local golf course within six feet of your buddies.

No! These tiny steps do not infringe on your freedoms! They are a way to pitch in to help keep your neighbors, friends and family healthy. That will in turn help the economy by making it safer for everyone to go shopping. That, dear Trump supporters, helps the man in the red MAGA hat.

A side note: please stop invoking the founding fathers and mothers as a justification to refuse to mask up. King George III never told Sam Adams and John Hancock to trade their tricorne hats for face masks.

The founders would not like these comparisons. Those who fought in the War of Independence left their homes, families and their livelihoods for years, not weeks, to build a great nation. Some trudged through winter snow with their feet wrapped in rags. Putting on a face mask to help rebuild the economy is a small ask by comparison.

Here is another tip for you Trump supporters: stop thinking you will be OK because only people in nursing homes and/or are over the age of 60 die.

A number of young adults have suffered strokes due to blood clotting. The virus can cause long-term, perhaps permanent, damage to lungs, kidneys and the heart.

And do not kid yourselves. People under 60 can die from the virus, which will keep you from voting in November.

I also like to think that those of us over 60 still have some small value remaining, but I admit to a conflict of interest on that score.

And, sadly, there are reports of an inflammatory sickness affecting children (including at least 3 deaths) that may be related to the virus.

Yes, even if you are a loyal Trumpist, please follow the rules. It will help him, you, and all of us to make America healthy again.

Kathleen Sullivan is the former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance
Op-eds

Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance

GRANITE STATERS believe in liberty — it’s even enshrined in our state motto. A core tenant of liberty is the right to privacy. It is not a coincidence that New Hampshire is a national leader on privacy rights. The right to live, work, and go about one’s business without governmental intrusio…

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service
Op-eds

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service

THE ORIGIN of the phrase “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is likely a dubious response to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but it has become separated from its discriminatory purpose. This phrase can now be pressed into service during the COVID 19 crisis with a modest change: Add a …

Monday, May 18, 2020
Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart
Op-eds

Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart

I’VE ALWAYS had a negative impression of superstores: cold, impersonal, dull. Everywhere I’ve lived, (San Francisco, London, Seattle, now New York City) I’ve mostly shopped local and tried to support small businesses. Overall, I’ve led a very sheltered, urban retail life.

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong
Op-eds

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong

IF WE focus only on what social media tells us, we are to believe that crime is uncontrollable and overly violent right now. Though crime rates are actually dropping, one thing that social media does have correct is their coverage of rape and sexual assault, two things that have been increasing.

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'
Op-eds

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'

  • jasminemarino13@gmail.com
  • Updated

ON MAY 7, the New Hampshire Union Leader published a Reuters article on its back page with the catchy title “Streetwalkers to Sweet Talkers” outlining the dilemma Chile’s prostitutes face under Covid-19 now that they cannot engage in the “intimate” aspect of their trade.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending
Op-eds

Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending

  • Updated

I WAS glad to see the editorial Nashua faces the music: All NH is in the same leaky boat; in the May 10th New Hampshire Sunday News. We need a break, a fiscal time-out, while we get our economy back to the growth level we were experiencing a few months ago. Also, we need to get our residents…

Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning
Op-eds

Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning

FOR THE past 8 years, I have had the pleasure to serve as the chair of the board of directors of New Hampshire PBS. During this time we have successfully re-imagined NHPBS following the loss of all our state funding. We have become more efficient and ever more focused on our central mission …

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports
Op-eds

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports

  • Carl Perreault

WITH ALL the moaning, jeering and debate concerning Quarterback Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I have become nostalgic about how star professional athletes were once as closely associated with certain cities as were landmarks. I mean, well, T…

Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do
Op-eds

Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do

ON MONDAY, March 16, about 3:45 p.m., I arrived at our Copper Door location in Bedford — one of our nine restaurants in southern New Hampshire (GreatNHRestaurants.com). We were just learning of the virus; with the previous week’s sales down over 20%, I called an emergency leadership team mee…

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Alastair P. Huntley: Together, we can find justice for Megan
Op-eds

Alastair P. Huntley: Together, we can find justice for Megan

FROM the cult-like following gained by shows such as Netflix’s “Making a Murder” to “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” Americans are at the very least interested in the concept of justice. That is to say, a majority of citizens when properly educated on a crime find value in holding responsi…

Matt Mowers: A commonsense roadmap to holding China accountable
Op-eds

Matt Mowers: A commonsense roadmap to holding China accountable

AS WE cope with the fallout from COVID-19 and the economy carefully reopens, it is only fair to the American people who have lost their lives and livelihoods as a result of the horrible disease that we hold the governments and institutions responsible for its unchecked spread.

Monday, May 11, 2020
Douglas Phelan: COVID-19 antibody testing – just don’t do it
Op-eds

Douglas Phelan: COVID-19 antibody testing – just don’t do it

  • Carl Perreault

IMAGINE the SARS-CoV-2 virus — the virus that causes COVID-19 — as we often see it pictured these days – little spheres with “spikes” on them. Those spikes are unique, almost like a fingerprint. After someone gets infected, their body develops “antibodies” to this virus. The antibodies attac…