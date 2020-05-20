WHEN is the corona virus going to end?
My husband, the optimist, hopes for July 4th. I, the pessimist, ask which year?
I would be more optimistic if fewer people thought taking COVID-19 seriously is an anti-Trump conspiracy.
Especially the Trump family. Eric Trump claims Democrats are “milking” the coronavirus to keep his father from holding big arena rallies. After the election, the virus will “magically all of a sudden go away and disappear...”
Right, and the Munchkins will come out of hiding and the world will turn into technicolor. Admittedly, when Joe Biden is elected a lot of us will sing and dance on the Yellow Brick Road.
A recovering economy is crucial to Donald Trump’s reelection strategy. The best strategy to help the economy is to quash the virus. With no vaccine, that means encouraging people to stay home as much as possible, mask up when they go out, and practice social distancing.
Donald Trump would help his prospects if he encouraged people to do all of these things. Instead, he pooh-poohs the epidemic’s severity, complains testing is overrated, and says that if there was not so much testing there would be fewer cases of the virus.
What?
But those of you who are Trump supporters can help his reelection, despite his urge to self-destruct. Follow the rules to stop the pandemic. This is not a conspiracy to hurt Trump. It is a way to help him.
Now, I know you have convinced yourselves that the founding fathers would not want you to wear a mask, and that the purpose of the shot heard around the world was to let you hang out at your local golf course within six feet of your buddies.
No! These tiny steps do not infringe on your freedoms! They are a way to pitch in to help keep your neighbors, friends and family healthy. That will in turn help the economy by making it safer for everyone to go shopping. That, dear Trump supporters, helps the man in the red MAGA hat.
A side note: please stop invoking the founding fathers and mothers as a justification to refuse to mask up. King George III never told Sam Adams and John Hancock to trade their tricorne hats for face masks.
The founders would not like these comparisons. Those who fought in the War of Independence left their homes, families and their livelihoods for years, not weeks, to build a great nation. Some trudged through winter snow with their feet wrapped in rags. Putting on a face mask to help rebuild the economy is a small ask by comparison.
Here is another tip for you Trump supporters: stop thinking you will be OK because only people in nursing homes and/or are over the age of 60 die.
A number of young adults have suffered strokes due to blood clotting. The virus can cause long-term, perhaps permanent, damage to lungs, kidneys and the heart.
And do not kid yourselves. People under 60 can die from the virus, which will keep you from voting in November.
I also like to think that those of us over 60 still have some small value remaining, but I admit to a conflict of interest on that score.
And, sadly, there are reports of an inflammatory sickness affecting children (including at least 3 deaths) that may be related to the virus.
Yes, even if you are a loyal Trumpist, please follow the rules. It will help him, you, and all of us to make America healthy again.