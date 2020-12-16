IN 2013, Stella Tremblay was a Republican state representative who claimed that the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing was a government conspiracy.
At the time, both Democratic and Republican legislators condemned her remarks. Republican Minority Leader Gene Chandler called her comments highly offensive and irrational.
The GOP state committee issued a statement that read “…anybody who holds such bizarre beliefs should not be taken seriously.”
It was easy to dismiss her as one delusional legislator. Just one.
But here we are seven years later, and not just one, but a significant number of Republican state representatives are peddling falsehoods, rejecting science and dabbling in conspiracy theories.
It is scary, it is dangerous, and it needs to stop.
Take the nonsense promulgated about COVID-19. Up until the tragic death of House Speaker Dick Hinch, too many Republican representative were proudly and obnoxiously noncompliant with the recommendations of scientists and medical specialists to wear masks.
After the November election, Republicans held two indoor events, a GOP House Caucus meeting and a caucus party.
Prior to the meeting, Representative Keith Ammon (representing Hollis, Milford, Mont Vernon and New Boston) boasted that he would not wear a mask, saying “Try and stop me.” After the meeting he tweeted about doing lots of handshaking.
Pictures from the party show many, if not most, of the attendees without masks.
When an outbreak of the virus struck GOP House members after the two events, the irresponsible behavior did not stop. Instead, at least 50 members refused to wear masks at the legislature’s Organization Day.
Following that stunt, Mike Sylvia, the chair of the Belknap County legislative delegation, announced that he would not require that masks be worn at a county delegation meeting despite Governor Chris Sununu instituting a mask mandate.
Sylvia refused to accept either the mandate nor the science that masks help prevent the spread of the virus.
The meeting was held inside a conference room in the same complex as the county nursing home. You cannot make this stuff up.
On the day after the Belknap County meeting, Speaker Dick Hinch died suddenly. In a very courageous decision, the family gave Attorney General Gordon MacDonald permission to disclose that the cause of death was COVID-19.
Gov. Sununu took the Republican legislators who refused to wear masks to task, telling them to stop acting like children. How did GOP House members react?
Al Baldasaro, Republican of Londonderry, said Sununu should be “supporting the Republicans.” Another anonymous representative told Fox News that Sununu’s comments were not appropriate. Both proved they care more about party politics than the health and safety of their constituents.
Another Republican representative, Norm Silber of Laconia, in comments made to the Daily Sun, outrageously questioned whether the autopsy results for Hinch were even valid.
There was one Republican House member, Dr. William Marsh, who had the fortitude to tell his COVID-19 denying colleagues that those in the Republican caucus who refused to take precautions were responsible for Hinch’s death. Good for him. Too many others are staying quiet about the other virus infecting some of New Hampshire’s Republican state legislators: delusion.
Then there are the election deniers. They post on social media about vote rigging and voter fraud, tweeting and retweeting baseless rumors and conspiracy theories.
One Republican representative, Dawn Johnson of Laconia, posted a link on social media to an article on a neo-Nazi website. It peddled a fictional narrative regarding the Georgia governor that was illustrated by a large, hard to miss anti-Semitic cartoon.
After an outpouring of criticism, including calls for her resignation, she apologized. Not for the content of the lies and anti-Semitism, but for the source of the article.
Johnson is an embarrassment, as are the other state representatives refusing to accept vote counts, recounts, and over 50 court decisions. Their actions undermine our democracy and the safety and security of our country.
Republicans obtained the majority in the New Hampshire House seven weeks ago. In that time, too many have shown they are irresponsible, immature, disrespectful, and careless in their comments and their actions.
For the good of our state, that needs to change.