LAST WEEK I cast my delegate vote for Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee for president.
It was a little lonely. A delegate to five prior national conventions, I missed the usual hoopla and festivities and the presence of the other New Hampshire delegates. The solitude of voting in my living room did underscore, however, the importance and seriousness of this year’s election.
Voting for Joe Biden made me very happy. Although I did not support Biden in the primary, he is a good man who has always put the best interests of the country and its citizens first. His life experiences make him one of us, and his platform focuses on making things better for all Americans.
He empathizes with the 99% of Americans who do not have the resources of great wealth or privilege because he grew up with economic insecurity. At one point, his family had to live with his grandparents in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and later had to move to Delaware when his father could not find work.
That explains the emphasis he places on jobs and the economy in his platform, to help end that kind of financial stress on families. His plan includes creating 5,000,000 new jobs, and to require federal contractors to buy American products.
Biden has known great loss, including the death of his first wife and infant daughter in a car accident, and the resulting hospitalization of his two injured sons. He also experienced the loss of his son Beau due to cancer just five years ago. As a result of these life experiences, Biden understands the critical importance to families of reliable, affordable health care, which is another critical part of his platform.
Moreover, there have been few individuals as qualified as Biden to serve as president. He spent a number of years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including stints as chairman. That, along with his eight years as vice president, gave him the expertise to be the steady hand the United States needs to regain the trust and faith of our allies, and the firm hand required to contend with our enemies.
Another of Biden’s qualities is the capacity to grow and change. Back in the early 1990s, he voted for the Defense of Marriage Act. But, as vice president, his support for marriage equality came at a critical moment, when other leaders hesitated to speak out.
His policy positions are extensive and well thought out. They include a women’s agenda, with provisions for pay equality, ending workplace harassment and discrimination, support for childcare providers, reducing maternal mortality, and more. He will attack the crushing student debt load by providing for two years of free community college and establishing income-based repayment of student loans.
He has a number of other detailed policy proposals that are available online at his website.
As importantly, a Biden presidency will restore hope and dignity to the White House. No more drama, no more crudeness, no more twitter rants, no more incompetence, no more corruption. Biden will be an effective president we can be proud of.
Vote for Joe Biden. It is a vote you will not have cause to regret.