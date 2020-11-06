FORGET ABOUT the election. Let’s talk about books.
The best book I read this year is Colin Whitehead’s “Nickel Boys.” It is the story of a teenager in the early 1960s whose spirit of hope and optimism runs headlong into crushing racism and a brutal juvenile penal system.
A close second is “A Place For Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza. Mirza writes with great empathy and thoughtfulness about family love, family betrayal, generational and cultural divides, faith and perseverance.
Next is “The Sellout,” by Paul Beatty, which won the 2016 Man Booker Prize. It is a satire told in the first person by an agriculturalist who is trying to save his community’s Black identity. Although satirical, there are underlying currents of anger, sadness and tragedy (the protagonist’s father, a sociology professor, is senselessly killed by the police).
For a little lighter reading, try “Nothing To See Here” by Kevin Wilson. Lillian, an admitted burnout, becomes the nanny to her wealthy, former best friend’s stepchildren. They have a propensity for bursting into flames when angry. Crazy premise, yes, but good fun.
In other fiction, two thumbs up to “Night Boat to Tangiers” by Kevin Barry (two aging, hapless Irish criminals spend the evening reviewing their lives); “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (a Madoff type scandal); “The Voyage of the Morning Light” by Marina Endicott (sisters circumnavigate the globe in 1911); “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (the effect of the rape and near murder of a girl in Odessa, Texas on the victim and others); “Unaccustomed Earth” by Jhumpa Lahiri (short stories from the author of “The Namesake”) and “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donaghue (two days in a Dublin isolation ward during the 1918 flu epidemic).
It also was a good year for non-fiction.
“Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson, is an uncomfortable but compelling analysis of the underpinnings of the brutal treatment of Blacks in America, past and present. It is an excellent follow up to her first book, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” the history of the Great Migration.
I loved “The British Are Coming” by Rick Atkinson. It covers the early years of the War for Independence not only from the perspective of major historical figures, but also from the perspective of foot soldiers and lower-ranking officers on both sides of the conflict through letters and journals.
“The Splendid And The Vile” by Erik Larson follows the first 12 months of Winston Churchill’s term as prime minister during World War II. Larson details the everyday lives of the prominent and the not so famous through the constant barrage of the Blitz, which killed more than 44,000 people.
Four other non-fiction books worth reading are “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean (the story of libraries); “Disturbance” by Philip Lancon (the author’s effort to recover from severe injuries incurred during the Charlie Hebdo attack); “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson (the economic and racial disparities of the American justice system); and “Mornings on Horseback” by David McCullough (it took me years to catch up with this biography of the young, complex Theodore Roosevelt).
I am about to read Stephen King’s “The Institute.” After this crazy 2020, I need to see if King still can scare the bejesus out of me!