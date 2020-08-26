THE STATE Republican and Democratic primaries are taking place September 8. There are important races in both parties.
One is the Democratic gubernatorial contest. My choice is state Senator Dan Feltes, who has championed paid family and medical leave, a minimum wage increase, clean air and water, voting rights and campaign finance reform.
Feltes walks the progressive walk. He became a legal aid attorney, helping people with nowhere to turn instead of joining a private firm to take high profile cases with substantial fees. He has a winning strategy and platform that can attract Democrats and undeclared voters to beat Chris Sununu.
Another Democratic primary is the second district Executive Council race to replace Andru Volinsky, who stepped down to run for governor. There are six candidates.
One of them, Jay Surdurkowski, is under fire from Democrats for disparaging a Planned Parenthood lawyer for her opposition to a Sununu nominee to the state Supreme Court, his boasting of a personal relationship with Trump supporter Sununu and his support from Republicans.
Cinde Warmington would be the best nominee. She is an expert in health care, which would be of great use on the Executive Council due to its oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services. Warmington also has chaired the Democratic Party’s platform committee, where her ability to listen and build consensus evidenced her competence and leadership.
I am rooting for Deaglan McEachern to win the state Senate nomination in the 21st District. He has received high grades on the Portsmouth City Council, and would be a strong voice for the Portsmouth/Durham area. He is a lifelong Democrat, while his opponent voted as a Republican as recently as 2016.
On the Republican side, Donald Trump is putting his thumb on the scale in the primaries for U.S. Senate and the First District Congressional seat, endorsing two recent arrivals to the state.
I do not have a preference in these Republican primaries, but it does offend me that Trump is handpicking nominees who parachuted into the state to run for office when there are credible candidates who have lived here for more than a minute.
Trump Senate endorsee Corky Messner is a rich guy from Colorado whose sole tie to the state is that he could afford to buy a second home in the Lakes Region. Retired General Don Bolduc was born in New Hampshire and has a strong military record. In Trump world, however, dollars rule, and Bolduc’s service record lost out to Messner’s money.
As for congressional candidate Matt Mowers of New Jersey, his limited ties to New Hampshire make Messner look like the Old Man of the Mountain. He spent a few months here in 2014 trying to elect Scott Brown and Walt Havenstein. How did that work out for Granite State Republicans?
His opponent, Matt Mayberry, is a decorated veteran, small businessman and a local community volunteer — the guy who rings the bell for the Santa Fund, delivers food to poor kids and serves on the City Council.
Inexplicably, Trump chose Mowers.
Will Republicans vote for the home team or capitulate to Trump’s desires? We will know on September 8.