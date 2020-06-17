THREE LOCAL lawyers took to social media recently to address the protests stemming from the murder of George Floyd. It did not go well.
One of the three was Manchester Alderman At-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Full disclosure: in 2002 when I was chair of the state Democratic Party, Levasseur got into the habit of referring to me in print and on local cable as a pig, a fat pig, and a fat liberal pig.
Maybe he thought the name calling would make me cry. Wrong.
Levasseur has insulted and demeaned people for years. In 2013, for example, he attacked the Manchester Police Department. The names he used for police back then included dopes, clowns, jerks and buffoons.
Yet Manchester Republicans have continued to support him steadfastly.
A couple of weeks ago, Levasseur referred to peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters on social media as “Antifa/BlackLivesMatter and skinny White Wannabe protesters...I do not feel safe around these people.”
Skinny protesters? No matter your body type, you can’t win with this guy. And was he really afraid of people who protested peacefully? He should have been afraid of the Trump supporter who displayed a gun to the protesters.
Levasseur then irresponsibly reprinted a social media item that called for riots on June 2nd. lt later turned out that someone from outside Manchester — with no connection to Black Lives Matter — had originally posted it, but Levasseur’s repost succeeded in exacerbating fears about the potential for violence. Luckily the Manchester police handled the situation with their customary competence.
Levasseur also had a testy exchange with a local spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Manchester, with Levasseur calling the young man by a derogatory racial term. He later claimed not to know it was racial. Even if true, it still served as one more example of his insults and name calling.
In response, Mayor Joyce Craig and several aldermen called for Levasseur to resign.
No resignation has been forthcoming.
He also accused Aldermen Pat Long and Dan O’Neil of “folding” to pressure for calls to defund the police department.
The truth? The two aldermen proposed increasing the complement of uniformed officers by 10 positions, resulting in a budget increase.
Levasseur’s actions nearly overshadowed those of two other attorneys, Alderman Mike Porter and New Hampshire Bar Association Treasurer (and former NHBA president) Peter Hutchins. Hutchins responded to social media posts about the protests by complaining that he needed to get to work, and that “these idiots” should be cleared out of the city “However necessary.”
Porter responded by suggesting a “big old plow truck.”
Hutchins replied, “Yes. Anything....Don’t have time for this crap.”
Hutchins and Porter missed the point that the “crap” was national outrage at the murder of an unarmed black man and systemic racism.
Members of the New Hampshire Bar Association should be embarrassed that three of our members spoke this way. I know I am.
While Levasseur, Hutchins and Porter have the right to say what they want, the rest of us have an equal right to say they are wrong.
Hopefully other members of the Bar Association will join me in exercising that right. As lawyers, we should stand firmly for racial justice and the right to protest.