THIS SESSION of the New Hampshire legislature has been such a disappointment.
It was to be expected that the Republican majority and Gov. Chris Sununu would have fiscal differences with the Democrats. However, the focus on again cutting business taxes for the benefit of big out-of-state corporations, after prior rounds of business tax cuts, was eyebrow raising. On top of that, Republicans decided to give a gift to wealthy residents of the state by cutting the interest and dividends tax and voting to eliminate it altogether in two years.
Will Republicans ever care as much about the property tax burden borne by residential homeowners as they do about large corporations and the wealthy?
It also was expected that the so-called Freedom Caucus, made up of the most extreme right-wing members of the Republican majority, would try to impose their radical ideas on their colleagues. What was not expected was that most Republicans, including the leadership, would cave in so easily to the radical members.
When six members of the Republican caucus claimed the 2020 election was a fraud and demanded that the results should be overturned, there was a collective shrug from leadership. Oh, there was a mild statement of disagreement, but no formal effort to censor or even rebuke them. Speaker Sherman Packard was too busy pulling away the committee assignment of Democratic Rep. Rosemarie Rung because he thought she had been overly critical on Twitter of a New Hampshire police chief who had attended the Jan. 6 protest in Washington.
It was sad seeing Republicans adopt the agenda of a group of legislators so out of the mainstream. I had thought there were 25 Republicans willing to stand their ground against the extremist takeover and deny the worst bills a majority vote.
Wrong. Republicans only cared about expanding the “stand your ground defense” in New Hampshire. They had already made it increasingly difficult to prosecute gun crimes, enacting legislation allowing someone to use deadly force in self-defense even when there was an opportunity to retreat safely. In this session, they expanded that law to permit a self-defense claim when someone shoots from a car.
Just hope you and your loved ones are not in the line of fire if the bullets start flying while you are running errands, because Republicans are turning our state into the Wild West.
If only Republicans loved the First Amendment as much as they do the Second. Instead of expanding its protections, they have voted to censor and threaten educators. I do not know how they expect teachers to lead a discussion on White racism in the United States without using the words “White” and “racism,” but that is what they seem to expect.
New Hampshire Republicans used to support a strong public education system. No more. Instead, they have capitulated to those who support draining funding from public schools to send to religious and private schools. They are enacting a voucher system that will send thousands of dollars per pupil to private schools.
Private and religious schools already receive public support for their facilities through property tax exemptions. Now we will have to support their operating budgets with the property taxes we pay. Here is a better idea. If Republicans insist on underwriting private schools, why not repeal the business or interest and dividend tax cuts to pay the additional subsidies instead of using property taxes? It still is a bad idea to use tax dollars for private schools, but do not force homeowners to fund even more subsidies to those institutions?
Then there is the punitive anti-choice legislation. Republicans, with the support of Gov. Sununu, will now force any woman having an abortion to have a medically unnecessary ultrasound. They also will force women to continue late-term pregnancies even when the fetus will not be able to survive after birth. Contrary to what Republicans would have you believe, these procedures are rare, and they are heartbreaking to families.
There is not enough space to list all the Republican follies (like permitting armed weapons on snowmobiles — who saw that one coming?). It has been a disappointing session, because our legislature, our governor, and our state should be better than this.