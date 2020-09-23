IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”

Donald Trump also came to the presidency profoundly and widely distrusted. However, unlike Arthur, he has not become generally respected. In just the past three weeks, he has provided even more reason for profound and wide distrust.

In light of everything that has happened in September, it seems like months, not days, since publication of reports that Trump had referred to U.S. Marines killed in World War I as losers and suckers. Trump denied ever doing so, but the original story was followed up on by a Fox News reporter. She wrote that a source told her Trump called soldiers who went to Vietnam “suckers.”

Trump’s denials might carry more weight if he had not previously called the heroic former prisoner of war John McCain a loser, while also saying he preferred people who were not captured. The report also was a reminder of Trump’s callousness earlier this year when he referred to soldiers who suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iraq as suffering from “headaches.”

The outcry had barely settled when Bob Woodward wrote in a new book that Trump had purposely downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic. Woodward had recordings of their conversations so Trump could not deny it. Weakly attempting to justify his cover-up of the serious threat, Trump said that he did not want people to panic.

Trump lies about pretty much everything, so the veracity of the “panic” claim is questionable. But even if true, it shows Trump’s lack of respect for the American people.

This country has survived a Civil War, presidential assassinations, Depression, recession, two World Wars, a Cold War, the Cuban missile crisis, other epidemics and domestic and foreign terrorist attacks. Did the people panic? No.

Had he respected the American people, Trump would have addressed us in January to warn what was coming, and what steps we could take to help minimize the damage. Americans would have responded with a spirit of unity.

Instead, he lied. And lied again.

He made things worse. He encouraged his followers to ignore the recommendations of health officials. He mocked the wearing of face masks, causing an effective preventive tool to become politically divisive.

But wait — there’s more. When discussing COVID just a few days ago, President Trump said that without the blue (Democratic) states, America’s death rate from COVID is “really at a very low level.” New Hampshire voted for Hillary Clinton, do our deaths not count?

Trump then went to California to finally acknowledge the forest fires that have devastated the West Coast. While there he dismissed climate change, saying, “It’ll start getting cooler.” Sure, just like the coronavirus would be gone in the spring and the churches filled on Easter Sunday.

Over the past weekend Trump embraced concepts of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. Who else believed in breeding genetic superiority? Hitler and the other Nazis the American military defeated in World War II.

There is not enough ink to lay out all the reasons Trump has provided in just three weeks to support Joe Biden.

At least he has not insulted the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but give him a chance. There still is a week left in September.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed
Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed

AS THE Union Leader and many other papers have reported, all of New Hampshire is experiencing some level of drought and nearly one quarter of the state is experiencing severe drought (despite our recent batch of rain), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Monday, September 21, 2020
Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply
Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply

THE PANDEMIC grinds on. A fraught new school year begins (sort of). Chilly weather brings ominous thoughts of how much more difficult it will be to keep distanced and stay safe. And hundreds of thousands in the Granite State struggle with maddeningly slow and unreliable internet service — if…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory
Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory

IN THE summer of 2010, I started seeing flags everywhere. It was like when you buy a new car and then start seeing the same vehicle on every street you drive. The official name is the “Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon,” also known as “frequency illusion.” No matter the name, during that summer, fla…

Shannon Hogan: Tricornered flags
Shannon Hogan: Tricornered flags

WHEN I ANSWERED the front door one Sunday morning, a chaplain, a U.S. Navy admiral, and a casualty notification officer came bearing news from Londonderry. News I had to share with the primary next of kin — a dedicated Navy wife of 11 years — upstairs in our family’s home on the Naval Air St…

Friday, September 18, 2020
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Bill Chatfield: The state of the Postal Service

IN RESPONSE to the well-written article by Jim Adams, former district manager of the Postal Service, although his opinion piece was accurate, it also omitted some significant changes in recent postal operations that go beyond a mere continuation of former policies. Most of the changes instit…

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Jennifer Horn: GOP needs to rise above COVID
Jennifer Horn: GOP needs to rise above COVID

WHILE THE primaries are a fading image in the rear-view mirror and the chosen candidates are fully immersed in their general election stumping, there are still some interesting lessons to be learned from the results of those primary contests.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Monday, September 14, 2020
Majka Burhardt: I won't let Trump bully our mountains any longer
Majka Burhardt: I won't let Trump bully our mountains any longer

I’VE BEEN an activist since I was eight years old. As a kid of Polish descent growing up in Minnesota, other kids would tease me for my funny-sounding name (it’s pronounced My-ka). I could sit there and take it, or I could stand up for myself. I chose the latter and I’ve been doing so ever since.

James Glover: The problems with bear hunting in NH
James Glover: The problems with bear hunting in NH

IN CELEBRATION of the start of hunting season, Andy Schafermeyer devoted his September 6 “Adventures Afield” column to advertising different ways to hunt black bears. Bear hunting season in New Hampshire began Sept. 1.

Sunday, September 13, 2020
Kelly Ayotte and Ovide Lamontagne: Why post-primary unity matters
Kelly Ayotte and Ovide Lamontagne: Why post-primary unity matters

AFTER A TOUGH primary, we can only win when we stand united. In New Hampshire with a short general election — seven weeks at most — and an evenly divided electorate, in order for Republicans to win, all candidates and their supporters must come together as soon as possible to support the tic…

Donna Soucy: Taking pride in how Senate adapted to new reality
Donna Soucy: Taking pride in how Senate adapted to new reality

THE 2020 legislative session has been unlike anything we’ve faced before as a Legislature. Our work, and the way we fulfill our constitutionally appointed duties, has changed and adapted in response to the coronavirus. Throughout everything, I am proud of the work and dedication of the New H…

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Jennifer Dai: COVID-19 and Trump driving anti-Asian racism
Jennifer Dai: COVID-19 and Trump driving anti-Asian racism

ANTI-ASIAN racism, from the assaults in towns, to the fear of East Asians, to President Donald Trump’s name calling, continues to pervade the country. COVID-19 is being used as the fuel to justify these thoughts and actions. If xenophobia of East Asians continues to spread, the effects could…