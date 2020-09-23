IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”
Donald Trump also came to the presidency profoundly and widely distrusted. However, unlike Arthur, he has not become generally respected. In just the past three weeks, he has provided even more reason for profound and wide distrust.
In light of everything that has happened in September, it seems like months, not days, since publication of reports that Trump had referred to U.S. Marines killed in World War I as losers and suckers. Trump denied ever doing so, but the original story was followed up on by a Fox News reporter. She wrote that a source told her Trump called soldiers who went to Vietnam “suckers.”
Trump’s denials might carry more weight if he had not previously called the heroic former prisoner of war John McCain a loser, while also saying he preferred people who were not captured. The report also was a reminder of Trump’s callousness earlier this year when he referred to soldiers who suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iraq as suffering from “headaches.”
The outcry had barely settled when Bob Woodward wrote in a new book that Trump had purposely downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic. Woodward had recordings of their conversations so Trump could not deny it. Weakly attempting to justify his cover-up of the serious threat, Trump said that he did not want people to panic.
Trump lies about pretty much everything, so the veracity of the “panic” claim is questionable. But even if true, it shows Trump’s lack of respect for the American people.
This country has survived a Civil War, presidential assassinations, Depression, recession, two World Wars, a Cold War, the Cuban missile crisis, other epidemics and domestic and foreign terrorist attacks. Did the people panic? No.
Had he respected the American people, Trump would have addressed us in January to warn what was coming, and what steps we could take to help minimize the damage. Americans would have responded with a spirit of unity.
Instead, he lied. And lied again.
He made things worse. He encouraged his followers to ignore the recommendations of health officials. He mocked the wearing of face masks, causing an effective preventive tool to become politically divisive.
But wait — there’s more. When discussing COVID just a few days ago, President Trump said that without the blue (Democratic) states, America’s death rate from COVID is “really at a very low level.” New Hampshire voted for Hillary Clinton, do our deaths not count?
Trump then went to California to finally acknowledge the forest fires that have devastated the West Coast. While there he dismissed climate change, saying, “It’ll start getting cooler.” Sure, just like the coronavirus would be gone in the spring and the churches filled on Easter Sunday.
Over the past weekend Trump embraced concepts of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. Who else believed in breeding genetic superiority? Hitler and the other Nazis the American military defeated in World War II.
There is not enough ink to lay out all the reasons Trump has provided in just three weeks to support Joe Biden.
At least he has not insulted the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but give him a chance. There still is a week left in September.