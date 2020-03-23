NEAR THE END of The Replacements, quarterback Shane Falco (played by Keanu Reeves) is in the huddle during one of those great impossible sports movie comebacks.
He says, “I wish I could say something ... inspirational, but that just wouldn’t be our style.”
That’s kind of how I feel right now. I wish I could say something inspirational that would make sense of this new normal, and make everyone feel better. But there are experts out there who can give you better advice than I can about staying in, washing your hands frequently, sanitizing doorknobs, staying six feet away and what to do with your IRA or 401 k.
What I can do, however, is tell you some of the things I have discovered in the last couple of weeks.
There are a lot of places around Manchester to go for walks. I already knew about the Rockingham Rail Trail at Lake Massabesic. But I had never been to Tower Hill Pond until last week, or to the walk out to Sheep’s Head. Nor did I realize just how big the Manchester Waterworks property is, until my husband and I walked a couple of miles north from Dube’s Pond in Hooksett.
What a find those trails have been. Warning, however on Dube’s Pond — wear boots, and take a hiking stick to help maneuver around some of the quagmires that make parts of the trail nearly impassable in the spring.
I also learned that reading selection is important. Plague books like Love in the “Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez or Stephen King’s “The Stand”? No, thanks. I read “The Last Policeman” trilogy by Ben H. Winters. Mistake. Don’t get me wrong, it is a really good series, and I highly recommend it.
However, the backdrop is a planet-killing asteroid hurtling toward earth. Don’t read a pre-apocalyptic series set in challenging times (spoiler alert — there are food shortages) when it is difficult to find cereal or soup at the grocery store.
Another thing I learned is that people do not like peas or sweet potatoes. They were the only things left in the frozen vegetable aisle last week. No soup, no toilet paper, but plenty of sweet potatoes. I need to invent a way to turn sweet potatoes into toilet paper.
Speaking of soup, I also learned that I like Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts. A Republican, true, but he has a soothing voice and a calm, trustworthy demeanor. When, at one corona briefing he gently chided Bay Staters who have a two year supply of soup in their basements, I could not help but wonder what the world would be like if he was the Republican president.
My other favorite governor is Andrew Cuomo. I feel confident that he is smart, knows what he is doing, and is making the right decisions. New Yorkers feel this way; there have been a lot of social media comments saying how happy people are that Cynthia Nixon lost that primary.
Some other favorite people are the folks working check out at grocery stores, gas stations, drug and convenience stores, and the people working in the supply chains keeping the shelves stocked. They make low wages, often do not have benefits, and have been invisible until now.
They did not sign up to be heroes yet heroes they are. Consider saying “thank you for still working” to them. Without them, we would be living that pre-apocalyptic nightmare. They are why we should raise the minimum wage.
There are a lot of heroes. Health care professionals, elected officials and government employees, teachers and school bus drivers delivering lessons and meals, the police, the firemen, and volunteers who give blood, sew face masks and check on their neighbors. Thank you.
Until this ends, I plan on washing my hands, using sanitizer, and staying at home as much as possible except for our walks that have become so necessary.
And read books that do not involve the end of the world. Stay safe out there, everyone.