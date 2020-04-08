COVID-19 has elected officials scrambling to deal with both the pandemic’s public heath consequences and also the consequences for government operations.

Two major operational issues to contend with are the impact of the virus on this fall’s state and federal elections, and the impact on state and local finances.

Dr. Elizabeth Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have warned that a second wave of the virus may occur in the autumn.

The possible disruption of another outbreak requires a less conservative reading of the state’s requirements for absentee voting.

According to the New Hampshire Constitution, every qualified voter has an equal right to vote in any election. It also states, however, that the legislature shall provide for voting by qualified voters who are absent on election day, or who by reason of physical disability are unable to vote in person.

The current provisions adopted by the legislature limit absentee voting to those who will be absent on election day, or those with a physical disability, or those whose employment prevents them from voting in person. “Employment” includes caring for children or infirmed adults. Additionally, if there is a National Weather Service winter storm advisory, voters can vote absentee the day before the election.

A bill recently passed by the New Hampshire House provides for no excuse absentee voting. Governor Chris Sununu vetoed a similar bill last year.

Legislation may not be necessary for this epidemic. Potential exposure to a highly contagious, life-threatening disease should qualify as a physical disability. But to avoid any dispute or confusion, the legislature and the governor should agree on a solution to permit absentee voting by all qualified voters this fall. We should protect voters and election officials in 2020 with an agreed upon, expanded interpretation of disability.

With respect to revenues and spending, there is little question that state finances, which rely heavily on business taxes and taxes generated by the tourist industry, will take a hit in 2020 and likely into 2021.

Some federal relief is available to the state because Senate Democrats, including New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, insisted (against Republican objections) that the corona economic relief bill include funds for the states. Thanks to those efforts, New Hampshire will receive $1.25 billion.

Unfortunately, Sununu is taking a very limited view of how the funds can be spent, and is calling for budget cuts, as well as leaving unfilled state jobs vacant. Some legislators disagree, and want a portion of the funds used to cover the unanticipated costs to the state caused by declining revenues.

Sununu should reconsider his position. This is not the time for the state to be cutting back on employment. We are either in, or on the verge of entering, a recession. Unemployment is skyrocketing. It is at times like these that government needs to invest available funds to create jobs, not cut back on employment.

Moreover, New Hampshire has about $115,000,000 in its rainy day fund. We can afford to draw down on some of that money to keep the state functioning without slashing the workforce.

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen recognized this imperative when they recently voted not to furlough “non-essential” city employees. Throwing more people onto the unemployment rolls would just contribute to a downward spiral in the local economy.

Governor Sununu should follow the lead of Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester’s aldermen, and preserve, not cut, employment.

Kathleen Sullivan is the former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

