DID NEW HAMPSHIRE Democrats or Republicans have a better election?
They both had good years. They both had bad years.
The good news for Democrats starts with Joe Biden defeating Trump decisively by about 59,000 votes. In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s winning margin was 2,780 votes.
Trump’s percentage of the total ballots cast was remarkably stable: 44.9%, only a .9% drop from his 45.8% in 2016. His actual vote count increased by about 20,000 votes from 2016. But it was not enough.
The big differences between 2016 and 2020? There were two.
First, there was a significant drop in the number of voters choosing not to vote for a major party candidate. In 2016, 61,534 voters who pulled ballots voted for a third-party candidate, wrote in another name or cast a blank ballot. This year, only 23,903 voters did not opt for Biden or Trump.
Also, there was an influx of voters, over 58,000, who did not vote in 2016. Most of them voted for Biden.
Republicans can take some comfort from the fact that while there were Republicans who switched to Biden from Trump, Trump’s stable percentage and the additional 20,000 votes he received suggests that number was small. But that is cold comfort, as this is the 5th cycle in a row that they have not been able to win the state’s four Electoral College votes.
More good news for Democrats: Jeanne Shaheen had a 124,000 margin of victory over Republican challenger Corky Messner. This makes her the most successful statewide candidate in New Hampshire history, with 3 gubernatorial and 3 senate victories.
Completing the decisive federal sweep were First District Congressman Chris Pappas and Second District Congresswoman Annie Kuster. Kuster defeated Steve Negron by more than 39,000 votes, and Pappas beat Matt Mowers by about 20,000.
Together, the two Democrats had about 413,000 votes, only about 11,000 votes fewer than Biden. The Republicans totaled 353,630.
The good news for Republicans was Chris Sununu’s resounding reelection, with over 60% of the vote. The other good news for Republicans was winning majorities in the Legislature and Executive Council.
Did Sununu have coattails? Certainly not in the federal races. He put a significant effort into the Messner and Mowers races with nothing to show for it.
As for the Legislature and council results, Sununu’s numbers helped, but the real credit belongs to Republican gerrymandering. A GOP majority designed the districts to give Republicans as many safe and “lean” Republican districts as possible, even in good Democratic years.
For example, based on past electoral performance, there are about 213 safe and lean Republican seats in New Hampshire’s House of Representatives. This year, Republicans won a majority of exactly 213 seats. While losing the majority hurts, Democrats retained 187 seats, a far cry from awfully bad years when Democratic numbers sank to 110 and 120.
And, in more good news for Democrats, there is another election in two years. We can get those majorities back. After all, we have done it before!
But the best news is for the entire state of New Hampshire. This election was not easy to conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it was an emotional election, with supporters of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden on edge. Despite the challenges, election officials pulled it off successfully. A big thank you to the state and local officials and volunteers who made this success possible, and a big thank you to the voters and the candidates who participated.