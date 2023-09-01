AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always realize the magnitude of my seclusion until I started to travel out of state and discovered how little I was being exposed to.

This lack of representation in both the content I was consuming, as well as my everyday life, was damaging to my subconscious. No one is born biased; biases are formed from environments that generalize people of color into one experience.

Kathryn Hocevar is a junior attending West Virginia University and interned at the New Hampshire Center and Justice and Equity. She lives in Nottingham.

