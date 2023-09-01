AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always realize the magnitude of my seclusion until I started to travel out of state and discovered how little I was being exposed to.
This lack of representation in both the content I was consuming, as well as my everyday life, was damaging to my subconscious. No one is born biased; biases are formed from environments that generalize people of color into one experience.
In order to break out of this ideology, it is essential to include more diversity of backgrounds and perspectives in the conversation. In today’s world, diversity and inclusion are paramount.
For those in communications and marketing fields, such as myself, it is particularly important to come to the table educated. This is accomplished by not only listening but by putting into action suggestions from diverse communities to ensure that the content we create, produce, and market is an accurate representation of all consumers and buyers.
As the world becomes more interconnected, these fields play a pivotal role in shaping perceptions, influencing attitudes, and driving societal change. Through my academic and professional endeavors, I have been given the privilege to potentially shape narratives and create cultural representations where historically, communications and marketing fields have perpetuated harmful stereotypes, reinforced systemic biases, and excluded underrepresented communities. Recognizing these shortcomings and working to learn from them is the first step to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.
When observing the marketing world through a racial lens, it is crucial to examine not only the content being produced but also how that content is received. It is vital for all racial identities to have representation in media and advertising. However, it is just as important to study how these identities are perceived by the public.
In the “Doll Test” conducted on various platforms over the past five decades, when a Black baby doll and a White baby doll, the same in every way other than color, are placed in front of Black children and asked which one they preferred, the Black children have overwhelmingly chosen the White doll. The reasons range from the doll being “too dark” to “nasty.”
By studying these reactions, it is possible to exhume how racial biases dictate consumer behavior and how notions of White supremacy still reign strongly in our everyday lives. These findings will inevitably conclude that there is still work to be done to create positive racial representations in the media and to help close the gap of consumer biases. The more representation available amongst all outlets, the more opportunities there will be to support our communities of color.
Incorporating a racial justice lens in the fields of advertising, communications, and marketing is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage. By challenging stereotypes, promoting diversity and inclusion, and adopting ethical practices, we can transform these industries into powerful agents of positive change.
As students and future professionals, my generation is responsible for developing a racial justice lens throughout our academic experiences. By doing so, we can help shape a more equitable and inclusive future where all voices are heard, celebrated, and empowered.
By incorporating more diversity and representation into media and marketing fields, it is possible to create a more equitable and inclusive society through accurate representation and positive racial portrayals.
Kathryn Hocevar is a junior attending West Virginia University and interned at the New Hampshire Center and Justice and Equity. She lives in Nottingham.
