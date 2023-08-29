NEW HAMPSHIRE seniors are a special population. As the state with the second-oldest population, we need more people than ever to work in long-term care. It’s no secret that the pandemic led us to a historic national labor shortage. While we’ve been slow to rebound, nursing homes are now bracing for an unfunded federal staffing mandate that can only magnify our workforce challenges.
We are doing our best to hire with the resources we have. Like almost all nursing homes, we have provided extraordinary incentives to recruit and retain more workers, including higher wages and referral bonuses. Still, there are a limited number of qualified candidates, and we are competing with other health care facilities and industries for those few.
Rural facilities like ours generally experience more challenges attracting workers. As a county non-profit facility, we take in many residents that other facilities can’t. Our residents run the gamut of health care needs. Some require minimal assistance, such as those in our assisted-living community, while others require more intensive hands-on care, such as our skilled nursing and dementia residents. Allocating staff varies based on the needs of the day.
Because our residents need around-the-clock care, we rely heavily on travel nurses and temporary staffing agencies. At least half of our nurses and more than half of our licensed nursing assistants (LNAs) currently fall into this category.
The cost for such labor is considerable and ultimately unsustainable. Unfortunately, a federal staffing mandate would force us to rely even more on costly contract labor or close more beds if we can’t staff to meet the mandate.
We are facing an access to care problem for our seniors. Last year, we closed one floor of our facility because of labor shortages. We have reduced our census multiple times. Hospitals call us in hope of an open bed for a patient but we won’t accept new residents if we don’t have enough caregivers. Hospitals are then backed up, and it strains our entire health care system.
Nursing homes need flexibility, not rigid federal regulations that micromanage how we staff our facilities. Every nursing home has unique characteristics and needs based on their residents and staff. To impose a blanket regulation on every nursing home is problematic. What the long-term care profession needs now is for policymakers to enact solutions that support a strong workforce.
Proper funding is critical. The majority of our residents rely on Medicaid to pay for care. Unlike other sectors, we can’t raise our prices when costs go up. We are grateful that the governor and state legislature approved a Medicaid rate increase this year. That’s a positive step in the right direction, but a fully-funded Medicaid program — where reimbursement equals 100 percent cost of care — would give us more resources to put into our workforce.
We need to implement national training and scholarship programs for young people who want to work in long-term care. We allow entry-level staff to work while also going to school to become an LNA. Alleviating financial challenges through student loan forgiveness can help, too. At our facility, we assist in paying back loans for staff members that work for us for a specified period. Formal federal programs such as these would make a world of difference in attracting more health care professionals to long-term care.
The Biden administration should re-think a federal staffing requirement and work with lawmakers on meaningful solutions that will address the underlying cause of our labor shortage and help our profession rebuild our workforce. For the sake of our seniors, I hope Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan will lead the way.
Kathryn Kindopp is the administrator of Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. She lives in West Chesterfield.
