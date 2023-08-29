NEW HAMPSHIRE seniors are a special population. As the state with the second-oldest population, we need more people than ever to work in long-term care. It’s no secret that the pandemic led us to a historic national labor shortage. While we’ve been slow to rebound, nursing homes are now bracing for an unfunded federal staffing mandate that can only magnify our workforce challenges.

We are doing our best to hire with the resources we have. Like almost all nursing homes, we have provided extraordinary incentives to recruit and retain more workers, including higher wages and referral bonuses. Still, there are a limited number of qualified candidates, and we are competing with other health care facilities and industries for those few.

Kathryn Kindopp is the administrator of Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. She lives in West Chesterfield.

Friday, August 25, 2023
