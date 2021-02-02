THE COVID-19 pandemic has tested institutions across New Hampshire in ways we never would have imagined a year ago, none more so than our public schools. Students, families, educators, and administrators have had to adapt to constantly changing circumstances and to institute new ways of learning, often with little time and fewer resources. As a Granite State native, a longtime member of the local business community, and the parent of seven public school graduates, I know firsthand the importance of a quality education and am proud of the resilience and dedication our schools and schoolchildren have shown.

Because of that background, I am also, unfortunately, far too familiar with the painfully frequent spending cuts and property tax hikes that have been synonymous with our public school system for decades now. I am deeply concerned that we are about to let that history repeat itself yet again.

Due to the pandemic and changes in law, public schools across the state face a possible loss of $90 million in state education aid in the coming year. In my hometown of Newport, the loss is expected to be about $1.2 million. As a result, we could see a local school property tax rate increase of roughly $3 per $1,000 — or almost $600 for a family with a home worth $200,000. Such an increase could come even though many communities across the state have already cut school spending to the bone.

Sadly, this story is by no means unique. The drop in state aid will likely be felt by families, not just in Newport, Claremont, or Charlestown, but in every corner of the state and could force more than 20 cities and towns to raise local property taxes by $2 per $1,000 or more in the months ahead. Of course, if you’ve followed this issue closely, as I have, it will come as little surprise that most of the communities who face the steepest potential hikes are those already forced to rely on sky-high property tax rates to ensure their children receive the education they need to succeed and to thrive.

For instance, since it stands to lose more than $2 million in education aid and since its assessed property value is so far below the state average on a per pupil basis, Berlin would need to resort to a local property tax increase of more than $4 per $1,000 to make up the difference.

The pandemic has been kind to no one. Families and businesses across the state are making tough choices, as they struggle with fewer hours and smaller paychecks or fewer customers and declining receipts. A further increase in property taxes, even if they were to go to something as vital as education, could prove devastating to household budgets and business bottom lines.

Consequently, preventing these kind of property tax increases must be among Governor Chris Sununu’s and the Legislature’s top priorities in the coming weeks. The surest way to do that is to bolster state education aid, preserving New Hampshire’s recent progress in providing additional assistance to those communities where it is needed most and insulating school finances from the impact of the pandemic.

Efforts to reduce business taxes or to drain funds away from public schools via a dramatic expansion of vouchers –- two ideas that seem to fixate the governor and his legislative allies at present –- would only add to these difficulties. They would turn the stream of funds flowing away from local schools into a torrent and leave local property taxpayers high and dry.

A report conducted for the recent Commission to Study School Funding summed up the problem we face clearly and succinctly. It found that New Hampshire’s school funding system is “inequitable from both student and taxpayer perspectives” and that the “districts serving the highest proportion of students who are economically disadvantaged spend less, on average, compared with districts serving the fewest such students,” while those “districts with the least property wealth per student impose the highest local education tax rates to be able to fund their children’s education.”

To ensure quality schools and affordable property tax bills for everyone in New Hampshire, it’s long past time for our elected officials to find a fair and sustainable solution to this problem. The first step is to keep it from getting worse and to stop yet another round of state-induced local property tax increases.

Kathy Hubert, is a lifelong resident of Newport and a former owner of Hubert’s Department Stores. Among her civic and community endeavors, she is a member of the Board of Directors of the NH School Funding Fairness Project.

Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Monday, February 01, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Neil Nicholson: COVID immunity strips your rights
Op-eds

Neil Nicholson: COVID immunity strips your rights

IN THE WAKE of one of the most difficult years that any of us have ever faced, there are many priorities facing legislators in 2021: balancing our state budget, addressing relief to New Hampshire’s citizens, and ensuring we are doing everything we can to continue strengthening our economy an…

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Kath R. Allen: Seniors don't find this COLA refreshing
Op-eds

Kath R. Allen: Seniors don't find this COLA refreshing

THE COST-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security for 2021 is 1.3%. With an almost $4 increase in the cost of Medicare and an $18 rise in supplemental health insurance premium, I am entering January 1, 2021 with a negative $7 from my COLA, which is supposed to help retired seniors; ne…

Monday, January 25, 2021
Walter King: What COVID says about us
Op-eds

Walter King: What COVID says about us

IN JULY of last year, I expressed my hope that Granite Staters would continue their practice of physical measures to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and to be prepared for the delays in the implementation of a vaccine program. Unfortunately, since that time, our daily case rate ha…

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Friday, January 22, 2021
Rep. Len Turcotte: 'What is with you Yanks and your guns?'
Op-eds

Rep. Len Turcotte: 'What is with you Yanks and your guns?'

THIS PAST WEEK when the New Hampshire House gathered in a parking lot at UNH to begin our 2021 session, last term’s speaker, Rep. Steve Shurtleff, attempted to amend our House rules by banning the carrying of arms in the State House and House Chamber. It reminded me of a discussion I had wit…

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Frank Edelblut: Much Americans can be proud of
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Much Americans can be proud of

PUBLIC RANCOR and divisiveness are palpable. Any public comment risks being twisted and turned like a pretzel into something it is not. But we need to continue to have critical dialogues as a society. As one famous politician stated, “The antidote to bad speech is more speech, not less.”