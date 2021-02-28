THERE ARE some bad bills pending in the New Hampshire legislature.

Two examples are HB220, the “Medical Freedom In Immunization” act and HB20, a bill that would siphon money from public schools to establish “freedom scholarships.”

When Granite State Republicans use the word “freedom” in a bill, it usually threatens either the physical or financial well-being of our citizens and taxpayers.

HB220 falls into the threat to physical wellbeing category. As introduced, it would insert the following language into the state’s laws: “No person may be discriminated against for refusal to accept an unwanted medical intervention, including vaccines.”

It is clever wording. The language is so simple, and who wants to favor discrimination? But if this language is adopted, schools will not be able to require vaccinations for entry, as it would be discriminatory to refuse entry to kids whose parents have fallen prey to the insidious anti-vaccination movement.

Hospitals, nursing homes and other medical providers would face significant legal ramifications if they required employee immunization from measles, chicken pox or COVID-19.

These diseases are not the common cold. Measles and chicken pox can both cause pneumonia, encephalitis, permanent brain damage or death.

Why would anyone want to put their child, or someone else’s child, or someone with a compromised immune system, at risk of illness or death?

I do not doubt that parents who resist immunization love their kids, but they have fallen prey to charlatans, fools, and the internet. The New Hampshire Legislature should educate them, not encourage them.

The sponsors probably would say parents who want to vaccinate their kids still can. That is like saying we do not need laws against child abuse, since it only puts kids of abusers at risk.

Yes, I am comparing anti-vaccination laws to child abuse. Any statute that risks harm to a child is abusive.

At its first committee hearing, it was apparent that HB220 had significant issues, but it is not dead yet. The sponsor is working on an amendment, but no amendment can fix this bill.

HB20 is a fiscal disaster, and surprisingly ran into roadblocks at committee. However, the bill is only retained, not dead, and a nearly identical version is pending in the senate as SB130.

Both versions create taxpayer funded “scholarships” to be awarded to any parent with a child eligible for a public education. Depending on eligibility and fees, the amount per child would range from about $4,000 to $8,000. The money could be used for private schools, including heavily endowed prep schools, religious schools and home schooling.

The funds would not be awarded by the state; instead, private “scholarship organizations” would control the money, while receiving administrative fees that could run as high as 10%.

There will be little to no accountability for anything. The reports required from the scholarship organizations are scanty. The scholarship organizations are required to conduct random audits of the scholarship accounts, but the legislation does not lay out the standards for audits. I like to think most parents would use the money for its intended purpose. But the state has little to no ability to conduct its own random inspections of the use of the money or the education being provided.

In short, the Republican sponsors would turn over the keys to a significant portion of the state treasury, ceding its responsibility for providing an adequate education to loosely regulated organizations with a shrug of the shoulders.

There are no financial eligibility requirements for these scholarships. Wealthy families who send their children to exclusive, heavily-endowed prep schools will have the cost underwritten by families struggling to make their rent or mortgage payments. Wealthy owners of second homes in New Hampshire could declare their million-dollar homes on Winnipesaukee or their ski houses at Waterville as their primary residences so they can send their kids to private schools, with New Hampshire taxpayers picking up part of the tab.

Meanwhile, local public schools, which already are being hammered by decreases in state support and costs of COVID-19, will lose funding, forcing them to raise property taxes or cut services, or both.

It is a bad idea, and a bad bill.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Sunday, February 28, 2021
Friday, February 26, 2021
Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy
Op-eds

Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy

I AM a cardiology nurse practitioner in this state and am married to a 5th grade science teacher. I cannot stay silent any longer after Governor Chris Sununu signed an “executive order” to force teachers to teach in person at least 2 days per week. This is so clearly a political ploy and an …

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity
Op-eds

Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity

AFTER WITNESSING the bitterness associated with our presidential election, the Capitol’s storming, the fallout from our recent impeachment proceedings, our nation’s COVID-related blaming and suffering, the cost to our relationships from political polarization, and our new president’s call fo…

Op-eds

Corinne Dodge: For the People Act returns power back to the people

I WAS BORN right after World War II. It was a time of extreme optimism, confidence and hope. As I grew into adulthood, many in my generation, myself included, were naïve enough to think we could take democracy for granted. We were lulled into complacency by believing that democracy, at least…

Monday, February 22, 2021
Op-eds

Jack Kenny: School board creates transgender dilemma

THE Manchester Board of School Committee, with its overwhelming vote (10-2-2) to grant autonomy to students to decide and define their own gender, has created a dilemma for morally and religiously conservative parents who have children in the city’s public schools.

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly
Op-eds

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly

IN 2019, the state Legislature and Governor Chris Sununu passed the bipartisan Community Power Law (RSA-53E) that advanced New Hampshire to the forefront of electrical system deregulation in the United States. RSA-53E removed the monopoly on those energy system functions that are not a “natu…

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack

WHEN then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, needed solutions to the public health fear created by PFAS exposure in Merrimack’s drinking water, she embraced an idea from Republican Town Council Member Bill Boyd. His idea was to have the Department of Health and Human Services perform a limited …

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s first-in-the-nation (FITN) presidential primary is under heavy scrutiny. A major argument against FITN is New Hampshire’s lack of racial diversity. We are a small state, and, according to the 2010 census, 89% of our residents are White, whereas the U.S. as a whole is 60% Whit…

Friday, February 19, 2021
Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination

ON JAN. 25, 2021, the Manchester Board of School Committee adopted a policy regarding “transgendered and gender non-conforming” students. On Feb. 8, 2021, it defeated Committeeman Arthur Beaudry’s motion to reconsider. After both votes, Mayor Joyce Craig issued statements praising the board …

Thursday, February 18, 2021
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education
Op-eds

John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education

PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION in New Hampshire and nationwide is facing great challenges. Student enrollment is declining, and current demographic trends suggest the problem will only worsen in the years ahead. Costs are rising, and institutions of all sizes and disciplines are working to control …

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic
Op-eds

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic

I MARRIED a pro-vaxxer, which is good to know after all these years — we never discussed vaccines during courtship — and in addition to her respect for science, she has the patience to track down clinics online and spend time on Hold and so now I am vaccinated. I sat for fifteen minutes so t…

Mike Judge: Already gun rights are under threat
Op-eds

Mike Judge: Already gun rights are under threat

WE ARE LESS than a month into the new administration and already the opening salvo of the war on gun owners has begun. Not only has Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a gun control bill on the House floor, but President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass laws banning “assault wea…

Tuesday, February 16, 2021