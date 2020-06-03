NEW HAMPSHIRE’s State House Republicans are making questionable decisions.

Let’s start with Gov. Chris Sununu’s handling of a $50,000,000 program providing no-interest loans to New Hampshire health care providers. Although there were over 250 applications, as of mid-May less than half the funds had been disbursed to just 54 applicants.

Yet according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, the state’s hospitals are losing a total of $200,000,000 each month. Manchester’s two non-profit hospitals expect to lose at least $80,000,000 this year.

$1,600,000 of the fund that has been awarded went to Convenient MD, a for-profit company that provides walk in medical services. Convenient MD also received two major no bid state contracts.

According to press reports, Max Puyanic, a former investment banker who cofounded the company, is a Sununu donor.

I am not sure why Convenient MD needed Granite State taxpayers to provide it with a no-interest loan. Less than two years ago, it announced a “significant investment” from Starr Investment Holdings, a multi-billion dollar investment adviser headquartered in New York City. A 2018 news story described the company as having 14 locations. Since the financing, it has rapidly grown; its website now shows 24 locations in three New England states.

Yet Sununu thought it was a prudent use of taxpayer dollars to give the third-largest grant from the $50,000,000 fund to this rapidly expanding, for profit entity funded by a multi-billion dollar investment manager, while many of New Hampshire’s non-profit hospitals teeter on the brink of insolvency.

Not the governor’s best decision.

Meanwhile, the Republican members of the state’s House of Representatives are having a bad moment.

Back in mid-March, the House leadership suspended legislative sessions due to the coronavirus.

It was a sensible decision. The 400 members meet in a hall that cannot provide adequate social distancing. Both the Senate and the House voted to give their leadership the authority to extend deadlines so that they could finish their business when it was less risky.

That original extension of time has expired. House Republicans, claiming they have not been sufficiently consulted with in respect to a session scheduled for June, say they will not vote to extend the deadlines again. Since a new extension requires a 2/3 vote, this means a halt to legislative work.

House Speake Steve Shurtleff says he has in fact been in weekly communication with Republican leadership. The Democratic chairmen of the various House committees also have been in regular contact with the Republican ranking members. How much more communication do Republicans need?

This legislative blockade is a disservice to New Hampshire’s citizens.

Take HB 1603. It establishes a revolving loan fund to assist municipalities in cleaning up water supplies contaminated by PFAS chemicals. But Republicans are blocking this bill even though it would protect our drinking water.

Then there is HB 1280, which would cap the copays that diabetes patients pay for insulin at $100 per month, and not subject to deductibles. That bill needs to move onto the state Senate for final passage.

Refusing to permit important legislation to proceed is irresponsible.

These type of bad decisions by the state’s GOP may lead to a bad outcome for them in November.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Jay Bolduc: New Hampshire, your table is now ready
Op-eds

Jay Bolduc: New Hampshire, your table is now ready

THE RESTAURANT industry employs over 10% of New Hampshire workers and is the largest contributor to the state budget of any business segment. Our impact is not only fiscal. The National Restaurant Association (NRA) reports that half of Americans have worked in food service. We teach kids abo…

Monday, June 01, 2020
Rep. Glenn Cordelli: COVID-19 pandemic and privacy
Op-eds

Rep. Glenn Cordelli: COVID-19 pandemic and privacy

IT HAS been said that we are entering a “post-privacy” era and that the COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting privacy concerns for the future. Privacy concerns are nothing new however. Back in the late 1800s, Thomas Cooley wrote about “the right to be let alone.” Then in 1890, Louis Brandeis (la…

Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave
Op-eds

Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave

ON Nov. 9, 2018, my wife and I went into the hospital for the birth of our daughter. It was a planned C-section due to previous medical complications. When they wheeled her away into the OR, the nurses promised me that they would come back for me in a few minutes. I started pacing nervously …

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Jay Lucas: COVID-19 has unmasked the Chinese regime
Op-eds

Jay Lucas: COVID-19 has unmasked the Chinese regime

IT IS well understood that China poses the single greatest geopolitical threat to our national security and freedom for the next century. And, while the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous in many ways, there is one small aspect of this terrible nightmare that can be seen as a sort of bles…

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Patrick Cheetham: Keeping NH safe doesn't stop during a pandemic
Op-eds

Patrick Cheetham: Keeping NH safe doesn't stop during a pandemic

OUR STATE is facing critical public safety issues on multiple fronts. Right now, in the middle of a global pandemic, that means our state’s first responders and health care workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis working to help protect people and assist those who are strugglin…

David R. Guydan: NH needs affordable asthma and alergy drugs
Op-eds

David R. Guydan: NH needs affordable asthma and alergy drugs

MAY IS Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month — a time to reflect upon and engage with the unique problems these ailments bring to everyday life. From the general misery of congestion to the terrifying reality of shortness of breath, thousands of Americans throughout New Hampshire struggle to co…

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Jennifer Horn: To mask or not to mask, that is the question.
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: To mask or not to mask, that is the question.

AS New Hampshire and her neighboring states begin to address the process of reopening retail, restaurants, state offices and business of all kinds, the details of how to do so in a manner that preserves our economy and our personal health is causing significant consternation for many. The id…

John T. Broderick: Mental health and the pandemic - opportunity knocks
Op-eds

John T. Broderick: Mental health and the pandemic - opportunity knocks

THESE last two months have been unlike any in my lifetime. It’s humbling to be reminded how, in the 21st century, there is still little we control and how we are not as all-knowing as we think. Pandemics, it turns out, are great equalizers. No one is immune from the sadness, pain and loss th…

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains
Op-eds

John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains

A SCHOOL BUS driver, shoe store worker, car salesperson, factory worker, restaurant server, landscaper, dental assistant, online college instructor, dog breeder, hairdresser, hospital administrator, state employee, auto mechanic, construction foreman, child care teacher, janitor, cook, nanny…

Op-eds

603 Alliance: Time to lift the stay-at-home order in NH

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s stay-at-home order was issued March 16th. More than two months later we continue to face serious restrictions that limit our ability to earn a living, our freedom of assembly, and right to worship as we see fit. The continuation of this state of emergency not only inflicts ha…