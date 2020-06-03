NEW HAMPSHIRE’s State House Republicans are making questionable decisions.
Let’s start with Gov. Chris Sununu’s handling of a $50,000,000 program providing no-interest loans to New Hampshire health care providers. Although there were over 250 applications, as of mid-May less than half the funds had been disbursed to just 54 applicants.
Yet according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, the state’s hospitals are losing a total of $200,000,000 each month. Manchester’s two non-profit hospitals expect to lose at least $80,000,000 this year.
$1,600,000 of the fund that has been awarded went to Convenient MD, a for-profit company that provides walk in medical services. Convenient MD also received two major no bid state contracts.
According to press reports, Max Puyanic, a former investment banker who cofounded the company, is a Sununu donor.
I am not sure why Convenient MD needed Granite State taxpayers to provide it with a no-interest loan. Less than two years ago, it announced a “significant investment” from Starr Investment Holdings, a multi-billion dollar investment adviser headquartered in New York City. A 2018 news story described the company as having 14 locations. Since the financing, it has rapidly grown; its website now shows 24 locations in three New England states.
Yet Sununu thought it was a prudent use of taxpayer dollars to give the third-largest grant from the $50,000,000 fund to this rapidly expanding, for profit entity funded by a multi-billion dollar investment manager, while many of New Hampshire’s non-profit hospitals teeter on the brink of insolvency.
Not the governor’s best decision.
Meanwhile, the Republican members of the state’s House of Representatives are having a bad moment.
Back in mid-March, the House leadership suspended legislative sessions due to the coronavirus.
It was a sensible decision. The 400 members meet in a hall that cannot provide adequate social distancing. Both the Senate and the House voted to give their leadership the authority to extend deadlines so that they could finish their business when it was less risky.
That original extension of time has expired. House Republicans, claiming they have not been sufficiently consulted with in respect to a session scheduled for June, say they will not vote to extend the deadlines again. Since a new extension requires a 2/3 vote, this means a halt to legislative work.
House Speake Steve Shurtleff says he has in fact been in weekly communication with Republican leadership. The Democratic chairmen of the various House committees also have been in regular contact with the Republican ranking members. How much more communication do Republicans need?
This legislative blockade is a disservice to New Hampshire’s citizens.
Take HB 1603. It establishes a revolving loan fund to assist municipalities in cleaning up water supplies contaminated by PFAS chemicals. But Republicans are blocking this bill even though it would protect our drinking water.
Then there is HB 1280, which would cap the copays that diabetes patients pay for insulin at $100 per month, and not subject to deductibles. That bill needs to move onto the state Senate for final passage.
Refusing to permit important legislation to proceed is irresponsible.
These type of bad decisions by the state’s GOP may lead to a bad outcome for them in November.