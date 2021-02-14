AS THE 2020 election disappears in the rear-view mirror, New Hampshire’s Democratic Party State Committee is holding its election for state party officers.
Democrats should vote to reelect the current chairman, Raymond Buckley. He is the best chair in the party’s history, building a superior party organization.
The NHDP has aggressively reached out to expand the party’s base under Buckley’s leadership. More town and city committees have been established than ever before. Today, Democrats outnumber Republicans statewide.
Buckley has led the expansion of the state committee to include more representation from local activists and diverse communities, striving to increase the numbers of young, LGBTQ and racially diverse members.
Due to a statewide outreach effort, at least half the New Hampshire delegation at the last four national conventions have been new members. Each of them also became a member of the state committee for four years, giving them a voice in the party’s leadership.
The NHDP’s emphasis on growth has resulted in vibrant New Hampshire chapters of high school, college and young Democrats. Democrats now have caucuses for previously underrepresented or ignored constituencies, including the veterans, African American, Latino, Asian-American/Pacific Islanders, women and Stonewall Democrat caucuses.
Buckley is the most enthusiastic of Democrats, using that enthusiasm to stage events to bring New Hampshire Democrats together. When I was state party chair, we would hold our conventions in small high school auditoriums and hope that 200 or 300 people would attend. Under Buckley, thousands of invigorated Democrats have packed Manchester’s SNHU Arena. He has even held huge fundraising events there, hosting all the presidential candidates, giving both small donors and big donors alike the chance to hear from our national leaders.
The party has never been as well funded as it has been these past 10 years, consistently outraising Republicans. Those funds have hired grassroots field organizers and communications specialists helping candidates up and down the ballot.
Election results from the past several cycles speak to the success of the party under Buckley’s chairmanship.
New Hampshire’s largest voting bloc, independent voters, make New Hampshire susceptible in swings from election to election, particularly when a gubernatorial candidate wins by a landslide, or when there is a national wave.
For example, in 2006 and 2008, the extremely popular Democrat John Lynch had historic wins and there was a national Democratic wave. New Hampshire Democrats swept the state and federal races. In 2002 and 2010, however, Republicans crushed Democrats nationally, and swept the state and federal races here in the Granite State, except for John Lynch’s 2010 governor’s race.
Buckley and his team have taken advantage of Democratic waves, but just as importantly have successfully increased Democratic turnout in years less kind to the party. That effort has lessened the swing effect, despite the structural advantage that Republicans have from gerrymandering. For example, 2014 was a Republican wave year, but Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Gov. Maggie Hassan and Congressman Ann Kuster all won, and 157 Democrats were elected to the state legislature. In the Republican wave years of 2002 and 2010, Democrats barely broke 100 legislators and lost United States Senate and congressional races.
In 2020, Republicans again had the advantage of an extremely popular governor.
Chris Sununu campaigned hard for Republican candidates. Despite those efforts, Joe Biden, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster all won; had Shaheen lost, Democrats would be in the minority in the U.S. Senate.
As for the state legislature, there are 187 Democrats, about 80 more than in 2002, the last time there was such a decisive Republican gubernatorial victory, and 30 more than 2014.
I also have seen Buckley use his national network to successfully ward off attacks on the New Hampshire Presidential Primary. It is a very tough part of the chairman’s job.
Buckley would say the growth and success of the state party does not belong to him, but the volunteers, county and town committees, candidates and staffers who have worked to elect Democrats. But it has been his leadership driving the party forward year after year.
As we head into the critical 2022 midterm election, Democrats need an experienced, competent, and energetic chairman. That chairman is Raymond Buckley.