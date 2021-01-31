Republican legislators are proposing several changes to New Hampshire’s election laws. These do nothing positive for the voters, and will jeopardize the First In The Nation presidential primary.
Among those bills is HB86, which would eliminate same-day voter registration. Most folks would consider the 75,000 same day voter registrations in November a resounding success for democracy, but not Republican legislators.
Ironically, more Republicans than Democrats registered on or just before election day. Although Democrats maintained their overall lead over Republicans in registration, but late or same-day Republican registrants increased by over 28,000. Democrats increased by 19,609.
Despite that success, the goal of making it harder to vote has become so engrained in the GOP’s ethos that they are willing to hurt their own voters.
HB86 also would stop prohibit New Hampshire’s nearly 450,000 undeclared (independent) voters from participating in primary elections. Independent voters make up about 39% of the electorate, our largest voting bloc. Yet Republicans would disenfranchise them in primary elections.
That disenfranchisement would include the presidential primary.
Two reasons our primary has been able to survive outside challenges are undeclared participation and same-day registration. They are part of the New Hampshire story we use in promoting our primary.
While our state law authorizes the Secretary of State to set our primary date before similar contests, it is the national parties that decide whether to recognize our results for the purpose of selecting delegates to the national conventions. There are people in both parties who want to diminish or even end our first in the nation primary, and who will use any excuse to do so.
Enacting the voting restrictions proposed by Republicans will be used against our primary.
Years ago, the late Gov. Hugh Gregg, a Republican stalwart, told me never to forget that one of my jobs as the newly elected state Democratic chair was to protect the primary. Republican Party leaders and elected officials should remember they have that same responsibility.
Republicans also have sponsored HB370, an absurd bill which would take away majority rule in presidential elections. It would give the state’s four electors to the candidate who received a plurality of votes in a plurality of the state’s five very gerrymandered Executive Council districts. In other words, a presidential candidate could win the most votes statewide but not win any Electoral College votes.
Another effort to game the Electoral College votes is SB43. Again, a candidate could win statewide, but lose an Electoral College vote if she did not carry both congressional districts. A corollary to this bill is a plan by GOP leadership to gerrymander the congressional districts, by shifting Manchester into the second district, while overloading the first district with Republican-leaning towns.
They believe that dividing our state into Republican New Hampshire and Democratic New Hampshire will guarantee a Republican congressman in the first district and at least one Electoral College vote for future Republican candidates.
It is a dumb idea. The only Republican able to win in the first district in the last 14 years was from Manchester. Moreover, changed demographics are giving formerly deep red towns in parts of the second district a purplish tinge.
The problem the GOP has with the congressional races is not district boundaries. It is their candidates. They are rejecting home-grown, socially moderate fiscal conservatives in favor of an out-of-step far-right wing of the party.
There are other bills with similar proposals and new restrictions on voting. One requires anyone voting by absentee ballot to include a copy of a photo identification with the returned ballot, a burden for disabled, elderly or low-income voters. There are the usual efforts to deprive college students of their constitutional right to vote. Another would increase the amount of money that can be given to political committees, increasing the influence of special interests and the wealthy over elections and legislation.
Republican efforts to rig the system are evidence of a party afraid for its future. A party with confidence in the strength of its ideas and policies would try to win the hearts and minds of voters with those ideas and policies. That’s not the New Hampshire Republican Party.