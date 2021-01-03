GOVERNOR Chris Sununu’s announcement that he is cancelling his outdoor inauguration due to planned protests by individuals angered by his mask mandate is a commentary on the increasingly disruptive radical right in New Hampshire.
Protesters, some armed, are harassing the governor and his family at their private residence. There is no reason for them to be carrying guns, other than to try to look tough to their fellow wannabe revolutionaries. But they do not look tough; they look ridiculous. Dangerous, but ridiculous.
Unfortunately, this type of behavior is a national problem, exacerbated by the refusal of Donald Trump’s most slavish supporters to accept that he lost the election because he just got fewer votes than Joe Biden. Too few Republican officials admit that publicly. The Republican Party’s leadership should tell the extreme elements in their party that they do not have a home in the GOP.
In New Hampshire, the radical right started before Trump.
I am not sure when this dangerous radicalism first developed in the Republican Party. Former Governor Craig Benson’s invitation to the Free State Project to settle in the Granite State was a factor. Many members became Republicans to push the GOP from supporting small government to no government.
There also was the overwhelming influence of Second Amendment absolutists. Year after year, they convinced Republican legislators, over the objections of law enforcement, to pass laws weakening our already lax statutes to the point that people now freely and openly carry firearms. This is not normal behavior.
I don’t know if all the gun-toting protesters are registered Republicans, but Democrats do not typically carry firearms to protests. Nor do you see New Hampshire’s Democratic elected officials engaging in or encouraging bad behavior the way you do Republican legislators.
Dozens of Republican members of the legislature made their refusal to wear masks a point of political pride, including at indoor caucus events. Their behavior encouraged anti-mask fervor and non-compliance with a simple recommendation from health experts. It appears to have contributed to a COVID outbreak in the caucus, and it helped create the climate leading to the armed protests at the governor’s home.
Six Republican representatives then had a documentary temper tantrum over Sununu’s mandatory mask mandate, signing a rambling document purporting to dissolve the state of New Hampshire. It declared that we do not have any constitutionally elected body, that the 2020 election is void, and that the state and all its affects are void.
One of them, Anne Copp, joined the protests at Sununu’s home.
They also were upset that the previous legislature expanded the use of absentee ballots during the pandemic as a safety measure.
These representatives propose to plunge the state into anarchy because they object to common-sense measures adopted to protect health and safety in New Hampshire. Compare that irrationality to what Democratic legislators did when they disagreed with Sununu’s control of federal COVID money. They sued. They lost. They issued a press release. No effort to overthrow the government in a fit of pique.
If they believe the document they signed, that they were elected in a fraudulent election, the six Republicans should resign. But they won’t. They want to keep their titles and legislative license plates. Freedom from tolls outweighs principle.
The six, Jose Cambrils, Dave Testerman, Anne Copp, Scott Wallace, Raymond Howard and Michael Sylvia, took oaths of office just last month vowing to uphold the constitution and laws of the State of New Hampshire. Yet now they reject the state’s laws and an election validly held under our constitution. If they will not resign, the legislature should consider action, including expulsion for violating their oaths of office.
The Republican Party and Governor Sununu supported these candidates, asking voters for a Republican majority. Now that these six legislators have disavowed our state, Sununu and the state’s GOP need to disavow them.
It would be the start of a badly needed house cleaning by the Republican Party.