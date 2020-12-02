CHANGE in Concord is afoot, as the Republicans take control of the legislature.
Governor Chris Sununu may find that having his party control the majorities is not always easy. Already a few GOP legislators from the self-styled liberty wing of the Republican Party are calling for impeachment hearings over Sununu’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 epidemic. That proposal is not going anywhere, but neither are those legislators.
The legislature will have a large volume of bills to consider. Requests have been submitted for 822 bill titles, the first step in drafting and submitting bills for consideration. The final number will shrink but expect at least 700 bills to be considered.
There are several proposed amendments to the New Hampshire Constitution, including allowing use of public tax dollars to fund religious schools, and raising the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70. One would prohibit a broad-based sales tax while another would prohibit a tax on personal income. An election related amendment would establish an independent redistricting commission to draw the federal and state election districts.
It takes a 3/5 vote of both houses to pass amendments along to voters, so we likely will not see all the proposed amendments on the 2022 ballot.
Sununu’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 epidemic has precipitated bills sponsored by unhappy Republicans to limit the use of those powers by Sununu or future governors. The popularity of these bills, given the second surge of the virus, is questionable. Even if they do pass, will Sununu sign bills to curtail his authority?
Three of the most popular legislative bill subjects are marijuana, guns, and elections.
Legalization of cannabis will be up for consideration again. Sununu opposes legalization, which makes little sense as it is easily available in Massachusetts. He really should stop sending New Hampshire consumers over the state border and keep that revenue in the Granite State.
When it comes to guns, New Hampshire already is one of the laxest states in the country, but Republicans have found some, well, unique ways to further Second Amendment abuse. The details of the bills will not be available until the bills are written and filed, but the titles are descriptive. One appears to weaken reckless conduct penalties when a gun is displayed.
Does joining an armed militia and marching down Main Street appeal to you? One bill would repeal the prohibition against armed civilian groups while another would prohibit the legislature from passing laws regarding owning, carrying, or using a firearm.
There are some related bills that would make it easier to use deadly force. The attorney general already feels existing law prevented him from prosecuting someone who shot and killed an unarmed person. Do we really need to make it even harder?
It will be a test of Sununu’s fortitude and independence from the New Hampshire gun lobby if these bills land on his desk for signature or veto.
With respect to election laws, Republicans have been on a decades-long quest to stop college students who live in New Hampshire from voting here. The saga will continue next year with bills relating to residency.
The Republican majority also will control redistricting, so look for blatant gerrymandering. In the last two rounds of redistricting, Republicans showed they are afraid of fair districts. That fear will reign again.
One bad bill deserving an award for stubbornness is the proposal to put money into an FRM compensation recovery fund. This bill, which comes up every session, would use taxpayer dollars to pay private investors who were victims of a New Hampshire-based Ponzi scheme about 10 years ago. The legislature should defeat this proposed use of taxpayer money, as compensating victims of private swindles is not the state’s responsibility.
I will be keeping an eye on legislation as it develops. If you also are interested in following what your state representatives and state senators are doing, go the legislative website, www.gencourt.state.nh.us. You also can use that site to contact them to support or oppose or inquire about proposed legislation.