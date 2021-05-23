THE WINDHAM ELECTION AUDIT has been an education in both election integrity and election obsession.

The issue in Windham involves the significant difference between the number of votes received by state representative candidates as shown in the initial vote count last November and the number of votes shown in a subsequent recount.

Four Democrats and four Republicans were on the ballot, competing for the town’s four seats in the state’s House of Representatives. All the Republicans won in the initial count, with the closest Democrat, Kristi St. Laurent, finishing about 24 votes behind the Republican with the fewest votes.

A recount requested by St. Laurent decreased her total by some 99 votes, while each of the other three Democrats gained about 20. Each of the four Republican candidates also gained votes, about 300 apiece. Recounts usually increase the number of votes a candidate receives because the machines may not count ballots with extraneous marks or ballots marked faintly or outside of the oval. A hand recount will pick up those votes, typically five or 10 votes in a state representative race. A candidate’s vote tally rarely decreases.

The drop in St. Laurent’s vote and the increases in the numbers for the other candidates was very unusual. It was something that had gone wrong at the original vote count or at the recount. No one thought there was fraud or intentional misconduct, but St. Laurent and people in Windham wanted to know what went wrong.

The legislature ended up passing a new law ordering an audit of the ballots by a three-person team of persons with experience in elections and balloting.

The work of that commission and the volunteers who are helping with the audit is all about election integrity: finding out what went wrong and establishing the correct numbers. The auditors, all experts in elections, have conducted an open, transparent process. At the start of the audit, they explained the process clearly: a new machine count, running all the ballots through each of the four Windham machines, to be followed by a new hand count. They have answered questions about the process, described each day’s work schedule and provided daily updates as to the progress being made. There has been no secrecy.

Assisting the auditors in the count are experienced New Hampshire election officials from outside of Windham. They did not have to volunteer but are participating out of a sense of civic responsibility.

Their only motivation is to protect the integrity of our elections. They deserve our thanks.

On the flip side is the obsession of Donald Trump and his supporters. In their minds, the discrepancy in the state representative votes is evidence of the theft of the presidential election. They believe this conspiracy stole votes from Trump in the election night machine count and is now reaching into the audit.

Trump has falsely claimed that there was massive fraud in New Hampshire, and that “thousands” of votes have been found in Windham. No. One of his supporters claimed that there had been discrepancies up and down the ballot. Not true. Another claimed the audit would destroy the machine data and went to court to enjoin the process. The court ruled against him for lack of evidence.

The fact is the audit’s machine count showed little change in Trump’s numbers. The only race with significant discrepancies was the state representative race.

The audit so far has found the numbers in the state representative race to be much closer to the recount numbers, not the election night machine count. One quite simple and plausible theory is that the fold lines in mailed absentee ballots ran through St. Laurent’s name, giving her more votes and taking votes away from Republicans. In other words, a mechanical glitch, not a nefarious plot. If proven to be the case, the state will have to address the issue for future elections.

The audit has not found signs of fraud, malfeasance, or conspiracy. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine against obsession, so Trump and his supporters will keep chasing the “Big Steal” nonsense, trying to undermine faith in our elections. But the rest of us can be assured that the audit has been nonpartisan, honest, professional and transparent.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Thursday, May 20, 2021
Janet Ward: Why NH needs the 'For the People Act'

LIKE MANY voters I had heard about the 800+-page “For the People Act” (HR 1/SB 1) and a companion voting bill, The John Lewis Act (HR 4). I knew that these bills had been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and that they will soon be considered by the U.S. Senate. The sponsors believ…

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Amy Moore: Neglecting NH's most vulnerable

TWO YEARS AGO, my friend Paul Scott and I wrote an op-ed urging our legislators to invest in the Choices for Independence (CFI) waiver. Paul was one of thousands of medically vulnerable people in New Hampshire, ages 18 to over 100, who qualify for nursing homes but choose to remain in their …

Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Boyd Smith and Mike Carle: New Hampshire runs on water (services)

CONTRARY to a popular slogan, the public and economic health of the Granite State runs on reliable clean drinking water and wastewater treatment. Every day we each use roughly 100 gallons of water. From your first cup of coffee to brushing your teeth before bed and every flush of the toilet …

Nancy Morrison: Who wants a dump next to a state park?

I AM New Hampshire. I understand that there is a bill before the state Senate, HB 177, that would protect my and our precious and irreplaceable 68 state parks with a 2-mile buffer zone from any new private or municipal landfill located next door.

Monday, May 17, 2021
Brian Bicknell: NH's community colleges are poised to speed recovery

YOU MAY have heard recently that the Community College System of New Hampshire will offer a free class this fall to 2021 New Hampshire high school graduates at any of the state’s seven community colleges. It is a celebration of sorts; it’s a gift to a group of students who’ve had a particula…

Sunday, May 16, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Why is NH’s delegation spending so much money?

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Department of Administrative Services reports that state revenues for the month of April were $84.6 million over budget projections. Business taxes were $73.8 million above plan and almost $140 million above the prior year. Unemployment, which spiked to 17% last year, is no…

Friday, May 14, 2021
Joyce Craig: We share opportunity and hardship

WHEN I BEGAN my second term as Manchester’s mayor in January 2020, I was excited to build on the progress we made during my first term — helping our residents lead better lives with stronger schools, a safer community, good jobs, and a growing economy.

Thursday, May 13, 2021
John B. Sullivan: Wake up New Hampshire before it's too late

I AM WRITING to address the bill H.R. 1 — the so-called “For the People Act” — that is being debated in the U.S. Senate. As citizens, we are all busy, our lives have been compromised by the pandemic and our lifestyles changed. Amid this, I don’t think the people of our great state know enoug…