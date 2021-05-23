THE WINDHAM ELECTION AUDIT has been an education in both election integrity and election obsession.
The issue in Windham involves the significant difference between the number of votes received by state representative candidates as shown in the initial vote count last November and the number of votes shown in a subsequent recount.
Four Democrats and four Republicans were on the ballot, competing for the town’s four seats in the state’s House of Representatives. All the Republicans won in the initial count, with the closest Democrat, Kristi St. Laurent, finishing about 24 votes behind the Republican with the fewest votes.
A recount requested by St. Laurent decreased her total by some 99 votes, while each of the other three Democrats gained about 20. Each of the four Republican candidates also gained votes, about 300 apiece. Recounts usually increase the number of votes a candidate receives because the machines may not count ballots with extraneous marks or ballots marked faintly or outside of the oval. A hand recount will pick up those votes, typically five or 10 votes in a state representative race. A candidate’s vote tally rarely decreases.
The drop in St. Laurent’s vote and the increases in the numbers for the other candidates was very unusual. It was something that had gone wrong at the original vote count or at the recount. No one thought there was fraud or intentional misconduct, but St. Laurent and people in Windham wanted to know what went wrong.
The legislature ended up passing a new law ordering an audit of the ballots by a three-person team of persons with experience in elections and balloting.
The work of that commission and the volunteers who are helping with the audit is all about election integrity: finding out what went wrong and establishing the correct numbers. The auditors, all experts in elections, have conducted an open, transparent process. At the start of the audit, they explained the process clearly: a new machine count, running all the ballots through each of the four Windham machines, to be followed by a new hand count. They have answered questions about the process, described each day’s work schedule and provided daily updates as to the progress being made. There has been no secrecy.
Assisting the auditors in the count are experienced New Hampshire election officials from outside of Windham. They did not have to volunteer but are participating out of a sense of civic responsibility.
Their only motivation is to protect the integrity of our elections. They deserve our thanks.
On the flip side is the obsession of Donald Trump and his supporters. In their minds, the discrepancy in the state representative votes is evidence of the theft of the presidential election. They believe this conspiracy stole votes from Trump in the election night machine count and is now reaching into the audit.
Trump has falsely claimed that there was massive fraud in New Hampshire, and that “thousands” of votes have been found in Windham. No. One of his supporters claimed that there had been discrepancies up and down the ballot. Not true. Another claimed the audit would destroy the machine data and went to court to enjoin the process. The court ruled against him for lack of evidence.
The fact is the audit’s machine count showed little change in Trump’s numbers. The only race with significant discrepancies was the state representative race.
The audit so far has found the numbers in the state representative race to be much closer to the recount numbers, not the election night machine count. One quite simple and plausible theory is that the fold lines in mailed absentee ballots ran through St. Laurent’s name, giving her more votes and taking votes away from Republicans. In other words, a mechanical glitch, not a nefarious plot. If proven to be the case, the state will have to address the issue for future elections.
The audit has not found signs of fraud, malfeasance, or conspiracy. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine against obsession, so Trump and his supporters will keep chasing the “Big Steal” nonsense, trying to undermine faith in our elections. But the rest of us can be assured that the audit has been nonpartisan, honest, professional and transparent.